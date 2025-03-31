High School

Texas high school football: Klein Oak announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers schedule are Port Neches Groves and Klein Cain

Tyler Rourke

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.

Recently the Klein Oak Panthers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games including two contests against Port Neches Groves and Klein Cain.

Among the other teams on the Panthers schedule are Magnolia, Klein Forest, and Klein Collins.

They wrap up their season with Klein and Tomball Memorial on their home turf.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.

2025 KLEIN OAK PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 28: at Port Neches Groves

Sep 4: vs CY-Falls

Sep 11: vs Magnolia

Sep 18: at Klein Cain

Sep 25: vs Klein Forest

Oct 3: at Klein Collins

Oct 10: vs Tomball

Oct 17: at Magnolia West

Oct 24: vs Klein

Nov 7: at Tomball Memorial

Tyler Rourke
