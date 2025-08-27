Texas High School Football Notebook: Tabbing Key Transfers
Transfers are a growing part of Texas high school football, reshaping rosters and district dynamics each season. While UIL rules prohibit students from transferring solely for athletic purposes, thousands of athletes still move between schools within the state or from out of state.
Last year, the UIL estimated as many as 15,000 athletes could transfer for the 2024-25 school year, which is a glaring illustration how fluid Texas high school football rosters can be in modern times.
These transfers often have an immediate impact on their new squad. While we don't have 15,000 of them, here are some of the state's key movers to keep an eye on.
Player Transfers
Terrell “TJ” Stinson, RB-DB, soph., Hitchcock
Last school: Houston Clear Lake
Sophomore RB/DB Terrell “TJ” Stinson returns to strengthen Hitchcock’s secondary after a standout freshman campaign. He recorded 95 tackles (three for loss), three pass breakups, and two interceptions last season, earning 24-6A first-team all-district honors at safety as well as 24-6A Newcomer of the Year. Stinson finished with 107 total tackles and two interceptions, standing 5-foot-10, 175 pounds.
Ty Snell, QB, fr., Allen
Last school: Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee)
Freshman quarterback Ty Snell is transferring from Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee to join five-time state champion Allen. Already highly recruited, Snell holds offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt. He joins a program that reached the regional finals in 2024 and will compete to fill the spot left by graduated quarterback Brady Bricker.
Jaden Parker, LB, sr., Anna
Last school: Wichita (Kansas) Collegiate School
Three-star linebacker Jaden Parker arrives at Anna for his senior season after previously attending Wichita (Kan.) Collegiate School. Committed to Arizona, Parker is rated the 69th-best linebacker nationally in the Class of 2026 and ranks No. 5 in the area according to The Dallas Morning News Top 100. He recorded 71 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions as a junior, also adding 385 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Parker joins a program that captured the Class 4A Division I state title in 2023.
Ty Crethers, WR, sr., Garland
Last school: Skyline
SMU pledge Ty Crethers returns to Garland after spending his junior year at Skyline, where he played on the JV due to transfer rules. Crethers is rated the 17th-best wide receiver in the Dallas area for the Class of 2026 and is expected to be a key contributor to Garland’s passing attack.
Brett Holloway, QB, sr., Melissa
Last school: Allen
Versatile senior Brett Holloway transfers from Allen to Melissa and is expected to start at quarterback. Last season, he threw two passes, caught 22 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 328 yards with three scores. Holloway holds an offer from North Texas and adds multi-position versatility to Melissa, which lost three-star quarterback Noah Schuback this offseason.
Noah Schuback, QB, sr., Poway (California)
Last school: Melissa
Senior quarterback Noah Schuback has transferred from Melissa to Poway High in California. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Schuback was ranked the seventh-best quarterback in the Dallas area and 92nd nationally at his position in the Class of 2026. He threw for 1,985 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for eight scores last season and holds offers from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Purdue, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Colorado State, and Marshall.
Markel Ford, DB-WR, jr., Lancaster
Last school: Mesquite Horn, DeSoto
Markel Ford, a three-star recruit, will play his third school in a year at Lancaster after stops at Mesquite Horn and DeSoto. Last season, he had 45 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Ford is committed to SMU and is expected to be a significant contributor in the secondary and on offense.
Damarion Mays, WR, soph., North Crowley
Last school: Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Sophomore wide receiver Damarion Mays transferred from Dallas Life Oak Cliff to defending 6A Division I state champion North Crowley. He caught 68 passes for 1,640 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman, earning MaxPreps second-team freshman All-American honors. Mays, one of the nation’s top Class of 2028 prospects, holds more than 25 offers, including Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia.
Jerry Oathouse Jr., CB, jr., North Crowley
Last school: Fort Worth Brewer
Four-star cornerback Jerry Oathouse Jr. joins North Crowley after a dominant sophomore season at Fort Worth Brewer, recording 44 tackles (three for loss), six interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. Rated the ninth-best cornerback nationally and 14th-best recruit in Texas, he holds 34 Division I offers, including Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, SMU, Arizona State, and Tennessee.
K’Adrian Redmond, DL, jr., DeSoto
Last school: Corinth Lake Dallas
Four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond adds size and skill to DeSoto’s front line after recording 32 tackles, five for loss, and one sack in 10 games at Lake Dallas. Rated the sixth-best defensive lineman and 17th-best player in the Class of 2027, Redmond holds 18 Division I offers, including Notre Dame, Texas, USC, SMU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.
Victor Lincoln Jr., CB, sr., Duncanville
Last school: Lancaster
Senior cornerback Victor Lincoln Jr., an Arkansas pledge, has transferred from Lancaster to three-time state champion Duncanville. Lincoln, who also runs track, is a three-star prospect and will help replace elite defensive backs Javion Holiday and Tyren Polley. Duncanville was a 6A Division I state semifinalist in 2024.
Tatum Bell Jr., WR, sr., Frisco Heritage
Last school: Frisco Heritage, Lewisville
Senior wide receiver Tatum Bell Jr., son of former NFL running back Tatum Bell, returned to Frisco Heritage in June after initially planning a transfer to Lewisville. Bell Jr., committed to UNLV, holds offers from Michigan, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU. Over 26 games, he has totaled 1,653 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, including 1,052 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Joshua Greek, QB, sr., Saginaw
Last school: Frisco Heritage
Senior quarterback Joshua Greek is transferring to Saginaw after throwing for 2,130 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He is expected to be a key contributor to Saginaw’s offense.
Kyden Barker, QB, sr., League City Clear Falls
Last school: Ball
Senior Kyden Barker, a Tulsa commit, transferred from Ball to League City Clear Falls. He threw for 32 touchdowns and nearly 2,500 yards last season, earning first-team all-district honors. Barker is expected to lead Clear Falls’ offense and could be a major X-factor for the Knights.
Gavin Beard, QB, sr., Fort Worth All Saints
Last school: Aledo
Senior quarterback Gavin Beard transfers from Aledo to Fort Worth All Saints after completing 154-of-222 passes for 2,629 yards, 36 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season. He led Aledo to a 12-2 record and the 5A Division I quarterfinals and holds an offer from Georgetown. All Saints finished 14-0 and won the TAPPS Division II state championship.
Jacob Torres, QB, jr., North Crowley
Last school: Burleson Centennial
Junior quarterback Jacob Torres returns to North Crowley but will sit out the 2025 season due to UIL transfer rules. Torres previously played at North Crowley as a freshman before moving to Burleson Centennial after his family’s home was struck by lightning.
Jakoby Dixon, RB, jr., (Undecided)
Last school: Brenham
All-state running back Jakoby Dixon is no longer with the Brenham Cubs football program, confirmed by head coach Danny Youngs. Dixon will not return for his junior season and has not yet transferred or committed elsewhere. He exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, rushing for approximately 2,248 yards in a single season and totaling 3,429 career rushing yards - ranking among the top in school history. Dixon was also named District 10-5A Division II MVP and piled up 270 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns, highlighted by a remarkable seven-touchdown performance against Killeen. A highly coveted recruit, he holds at least 20 collegiate offers, including from Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Ohio State, and Michigan.