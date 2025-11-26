Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - November 25, 2025
Week 12, the first week of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Houston and Southeast Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 20-22 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congrats to last week's winner was Jon Anthony Lardizabal from Springtown, who had 52.4% of the votes. The Porcupines opened the postseason with a 55-0 win over Lake Worth on Thursday. The senior running back accounted for 4 touchdowns on only 9 carries. He ran for 156 yards, his fourth time this year going over 100 yards in a game.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Julian Ashley, Terrell
The junior ran 18 times, racking up 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 12-0 and dispatched Huntsville, 41-14, on Friday.
SaRod Baker, DeSoto
In a playoff rematch from last year, Baker outscored Longview himself in a 60-28 win. He scored five times, rushing for 371 yards on 22 carries.
LeBron Bauer, Allen
The senior defensive back had a pair of interceptions, 4 tackles, blocked 2 punts and ran back a kickoff 50 yards to help the Eagles beat Richardson Lake Highlands, 41-7, on Friday.
Gavin Beard, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School
The senior guided the Saints into the TAPPS semifinals thanks to a 38-21 win against Fort Worth Christian. He threw 5 touchdowns, completing 25 of 32 passes for 356 yards.
Bowe Bentley, Celina
In a 70-22 win against Fort Worth Eastern Hills on Friday, the Oklahoma pledge threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more for the defending state champions.
Brock Boyd, Southlake Carroll
The Ohio State pledge had eight catches for 139 yards and a pair of scores as the No. 1-ranked Dragons throttled San Angelo Central, 72-7.
Carmelo Carter, Fort Worth Arlington Heights
The sophomore scored four of the Yellowjackets' six rushing touchdowns in a 56-41 victory against Lubbock Monterey. He had 27 carries for 160 yards. He also threw a touchdown, giving him 5 touchdowns for the second time this season.
Cruse Coleman, Henrietta
The sophomore was a workhorse for the Bearcats in a 48-21 win against Callisburg. He had 34 carries for 180 yards and scored 4 times. It marked his third game in a row with 4 touchdowns.
Connor Corwin, Dallas Parish Episcopal
The senior had double-digit tackles for the third time in four games for the Panthers. He finished with 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Harrison Cullum, Dallas Highland Park
During a 45-10 win over Frisco Dr. Rick Reedy, the wide out had 6 catches for 117 yards and scored twice for the Scots in a Thursday playoff game.
KJ Edwards, Carthage
The Texas A&M pledge averaged 30 yards per carry in a 63-35 win against Sanger on Friday. The senior had 6 carries for 185 yards and scored 4 times.
Maguire Gasperson, Argyle
The Eagles quarterback threw six touchdowns, completing 19 of 22 passes, in a 77-35 win over Abilene Cooper. He finished with 356 yards passing, his second straight game with 300 yards or more.
Jayshon Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland
The Royals scored a season high in touchdowns with 7 in a 70-37 win over El Paso El Dorado. The junior had 16 carries for 321 yards — the most this season.
Eli Hanvey, Dallas Christian
The senior had two interceptions, 2 pass breakups and 6 tackles in a 55-13 victory over Colleyville Covenant Christian in a TAPPS playoff game.
Bleu Hubbard, Grandview
The Zebras' senior wide receiver had 7 catches for 172 yards and scored twice in a 55-42 victory over Gladewater.
Jon Anthony Lardizabal, Springtown
For the second week in a row, the running back makes the list. He had 32 carries for 279 yards and 5 touchdowns to help the Porcupines dispatch Frisco Panther Creek, 49-41.
Jayden Maples, Frisco Wakeland
The 6-foot-2 quarterback threw 4 touchdowns and 390 yards in a 43-36 win against Cedar Park. The senior completed 18 of 25 passes for the Wolverines.
Bryer McDonald, Brock
The junior made the most of his 16 carries in a 65-18 win over Lubbock Estacado. He ran for 102 yards and scored 5 touchdowns — the most he’s had this season.
Jose Melendez, Denton Billy Ryan
Quin Henigan threw for six touchdowns and Melendez hauled in half of them. His 6-catch night included 148 yards and the three scores in a 59-0 win over Abilene.
Cam Newton, Prosper Walnut Grove
The Wildcats got another big game from the 3-star recruit. He scored 5 times, tying a season high, in a 55-13 win over Lubbock-Cooper on Friday. He finished with 24 carries for 136 yards.
Ceasar Olavera, Dallas South Oak Cliff
The senior booted a pair of field goals and hit four PATs to account for 10 points in the Golden Bears’ 46-7 win against Mt. Pleasant on Thursday.
Javian Osborne, Forney
The future Notre Dame running back scored five times in a 48-44 win over Killeen Harker Heights. He had 20 totes for 301 yards.
