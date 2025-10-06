Texas High School Football Player Dead After Collapsing During Game
Another tragic story has struck the Texas high school athletics community.
Daniel Rivera, a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman for the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs in Corrigan, Texas who collapsed on the sidelines during a football game against Joaquin on Sept. 26, died Saturday at a local hospital, the district confirmed.
The district said the medical emergency was unrelated to gameplay. Rivera was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he underwent emergency surgery. No further details about what caused his collapse or an official cause of death have been released.
Superintendent Brian Aiken described Rivera as “a dedicated student … a passionate athlete, a loyal friend, and a cherished member of our Bulldog Family,” and urged the community to support his loved ones in the grief that followed.
The school district released a full statement on its Facebook page:
"Bulldog Nation,
It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our student and athlete, Daniel Rivera.
Daniel was not only a dedicated student but also a passionate athlete, a loyal friend, and a cherished member of our Bulldog Family.
His energy, kindness, and determination left a lasting impact on all who knew him.
We extend our deepest condolences to Daniel’s family, friends, and teammates, who all are grieving this profound loss.
During this incredibly difficult time, we encourage everyone to support one another and honor Daniel’s memory through unity, compassion, and strength.
Daniel will forever remain in our hearts."
Rivera was not playing at the moment he collapsed. He remained hospitalized until his death. Local officials said memorials and vigils were planned as the community processed the loss.
Rivera’s death is one of several tragic medical emergencies involving youth athletes in Texas this season. In August, Lancaster Independent School District officials reported that Preston Malone III, a junior varsity football player, died after suffering a heat-related medical emergency during practice.
Earlier this summer, Julian Gilbert, a senior soccer player in Crandall, collapsed while working out with friends and died two weeks later; his family donated his organs and the community held tributes in his honor. Another case involved 15-year-old cross-country runner Estefani Cabrera in East Texas, who collapsed during practice in extreme heat and later died.
The Corrigan-Camden district asked for privacy for his family while providing support services for students and staff grieving the loss.
Tragic Texas High School Athlete Deaths in 2025
Preston Malone III – Lancaster, Texas
Preston Malone III, a 15-year-old at Lancaster Early College High School, died on August 20, 2025, after experiencing a heat-related medical emergency during football practice on August 18. Despite following University Interscholastic League (UIL) heat safety protocols, including placing him in a cold tub and calling 911, his condition worsened. He passed away two days later at Children's Medical Center.
Julian Gilbert – Crandall, Texas
Julian Gilbert, a 16-year-old soccer player at Crandall High School, collapsed while working out with friends at his home gym on July 25, 2025. He was airlifted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas and later transferred to Children's Hospital, where he passed away two weeks later.
Estefani Cabrera – Marshall, Texas
Estefani Cabrera, a 15-year-old cross-country runner at Marshall High School, collapsed during practice on August 18, 2025. She was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in Louisiana, where she later passed away. The region was under a heat advisory with temperatures reaching 97 and a heat index of 110 on the day of the incident.