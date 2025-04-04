High School

Texas high school football: Princeton announces 2025 schedule

The Panthers have a 10-game schedule that includes Allen and Prosper Rock Hill

We know baseball, softball and track & field season are all currently in-season, but high school football reigns supreme throughout the great state of Texas.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Princeton Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including two contests against Allen and Prosper Rock Hill.

Among other teams on the schedule is West Mesquite in the season opener along with McKinney Boyd and on the road against Naaman Forest.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 PRINCETON PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Carrollton Creekview (scrimmage)

Aug. 21: at Frisco Lebanon (scrimmage)

Aug. 29: vs. West Mesquite

Sep. 4: at Naaman Forest

Sep. 12: vs. Plano East

Sep. 19: at Prosper Rock Hill

Sep. 26: vs. Plano

Oct. 3: at McKinney

Oct. 10: at Bonham

Oct. 17: vs. Allen

Oct. 24: at Plano West

Oct. 30: vs. Prosper

Nov. 6: at McKinney Boyd

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

