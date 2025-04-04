Texas high school football: Princeton announces 2025 schedule
We know baseball, softball and track & field season are all currently in-season, but high school football reigns supreme throughout the great state of Texas.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Princeton Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Panthers will play 10 games, including two contests against Allen and Prosper Rock Hill.
Among other teams on the schedule is West Mesquite in the season opener along with McKinney Boyd and on the road against Naaman Forest.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PRINCETON PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Carrollton Creekview (scrimmage)
Aug. 21: at Frisco Lebanon (scrimmage)
Aug. 29: vs. West Mesquite
Sep. 4: at Naaman Forest
Sep. 12: vs. Plano East
Sep. 19: at Prosper Rock Hill
Sep. 26: vs. Plano
Oct. 3: at McKinney
Oct. 10: at Bonham
Oct. 17: vs. Allen
Oct. 24: at Plano West
Oct. 30: vs. Prosper
Nov. 6: at McKinney Boyd
