Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - October 2, 2025

Follow all the scores throughout the Lone Star State as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues

Ben Dagg

Scenes in Clint, Texas
Scenes in Clint, Texas / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 49 high school football games scheduled across Texas on Thursday, October 2, including four that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school football scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the night feature a pair of ranked teams as No. 12 Westlake travels to face Akins in a Texas-sized showdown.

Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 2

UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are 21 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard

6A Division Scoreboard

UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are seven games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard

5A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are seven games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard

5A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are four games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard

4A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are four games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard

4A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There is one game scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard

3A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There is one game scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard

3A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are no games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard.

2A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-2. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard

2A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are five games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard

1A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2

There are six games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard

1A-2 Division Scoreboard

