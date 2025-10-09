Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - October 9, 2025
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, October 9
There are 80 high school football games scheduled across Texas on Thursday, October 9, including four that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night feature a pair of ranked teams as Southlake Carroll takes on Eaton in a Texas-sized showdown.
Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 9
UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are 32 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are 12 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are 17 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are eight games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are four games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are no games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are two game scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard.
UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-2. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9
There are two games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard
