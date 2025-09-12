Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - September 12, 2025
There are 546 high school football games are scheduled across Texas on Friday, September 12, and High School On SI has you covered with all of the in-game updates and final scores for the matchups scheduled for tonight.
To see live updates and every final score from each Division in Texas, click on the hyperlinks below.
You can also play the Pick 'Em Challenge for any game in the state simply by going to our Texas High School Football Scoreboard page, finding the game you want to play and clicking on it.
Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With many games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Texas high school football continues.
UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 108 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 67 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 70 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 77 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 75 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 88 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 88 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 88 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 79 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 56 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 55 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.