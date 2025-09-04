Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - September 4, 2025
There are 94 high school football games are scheduled across Texas on Thursday, September 4, and High School On SI has you covered with all of the in-game updates and final scores for the 94 games scheduled for tonight.
To see live updates and every final score from each Division in Texas, click on the hyperlinks below. In addition, we've highlighted a few games in each classification to follow right here. If you are adventurous, try your hand at our Pick'Em Challenge for the games we have embedded. You can also play the Pick'Em Challenge for any game in the state simply by going to our Texas High School Football Scoreboard page, finding the game you want to play and clicking on it. It's easy and all for fun.
Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, September 4
With 9 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Texas high school football pushes on.
UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 34 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard
Cypress Woods (1-0) vs Clear Lake (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Barbers Hill (1-0) vs Manvel (1-0) at 6:30 PM
New Caney (0-1) vs Cypress Ranch (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Spring (0-1) vs Cypress Lakes (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Oak Ridge (0-1) vs Stratford (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Lake Belton (0-1) vs McNeil (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lamar (0-1) vs Summer Creek (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Bush (0-1) vs Katy Taylor (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Edinburg North (0-1) vs Rivera (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Porter (0-0) vs Economedes (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Paschal (1-0) vs Nimitz (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Midway (1-0) vs Cedar Ridge (0-0) at 7:00 PM
McKinney (0-1) vs Lakeview Centennial (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Little Elm (0-1) vs Walnut Grove (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Laredo LBJ (1-0) vs Nixon (1-0) at 7:00 PM
San Marcos (1-0) vs Weiss (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Socorro (0-0) vs Ysleta (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis (1-0) vs Jordan (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Johnson (0-0) vs Stony Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cypress Falls (1-0) vs Klein Oak (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ridge Point (1-0) vs Fulshear (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (0-1) vs McKinney North (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Boerne (0-1) vs United (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge (1-0) vs Bowie (0-1) at 7:00 PM
South Houston (0-1) vs Bellaire (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Westfield (0-1) vs Fort Bend Hightower (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Eisenhower (0-1) vs Clear Brook (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson (1-0) vs Lewisville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Smithson Valley (1-0) vs Brennan (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North Forest (0-1) vs Aldine (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Sotomayor (0-1) vs Brandeis (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Princeton (1-0) vs Naaman Forest (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Prosper (1-0) vs Rockwall-Heath (1-0) at 7:00 PM
UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 31 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 24 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 8 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 4 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 9 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 3 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 8 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 6 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 5 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4
There are 10 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard
