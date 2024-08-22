Texas high school football scrimmage cancelled after murder of student
A Texas high school football program has cancelled a scrimmage set for Thursday after the death of a student.
Fort Worth Southwest High School student Tavion Swindell was killed by a gun shot in a domestic violence incident, police told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Swindell was 16 years old, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
He died at a hospital in Crowley Sunday afternoon of a gunshot to the chest. KDFW-4 reported the incident stemmed from an argument over video games.
35-year-old Deevan Jones was arrested Monday, charged with murder and tampering with evidence and booked on a $260,000 bond.
In a letter to parents, Fort Worth ISD said crisis counselors would be available on campus.
Swindell is listed on Southwest High School's 2024 roster. Per KDFW-4, it was his first year playing. Southwest High School's first day of school was Aug. 13.
The Raiders football team was set to play its second scrimmage of the preseason on Thursday against Heights at Farrington Field in Fort Worth on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Southwest opens its season at Adams on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx