High School

Texas high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

See every Texas high school girls basketball final score

Ben Dagg

Texas high school basketball
Texas high school basketball / Matt Powell

The 2025 Texas girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Tuesday's slate of action.

Texas high school basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Alief Taylor 52, Dickinson 47

Anahuac 44, Kirbyville 39

Angleton 57, Ridge Point 43

Aransas Pass 48, Industrial 21

Aubrey 43, Pilot Point 10

Avery 34, Campbell 17

Bandera 37, Randolph 35

Bellevue 49, Poolville 12

Belton 52, Connally 22

Blue Ridge 39, Tom Bean 32

Boerne 66, Veterans Memorial 17

Boling 58, Yoakum 39

Bowie 63, Como-Pickton 50

Boyd 43, Alvord 19

Bridge City 42, Port Neches-Groves 14

Brook Hill 53, Malakoff 37

Burbank 64, Seguin 45

Burleson 46, Venus 37

Caldwell 47, Milano 19

Canyon 63, TMI-Episcopal 22

Carlisle 47, Longview Christian 38

Carrizo Springs 58, KIPP Somos Collegiate 26

Carter-Riverside 32, Castleberry 29

Cayuga 42, Mildred 27

Celeste 50, Ector 19

Center 58, Carthage 38

Centennial 43, Denton 20

Chapel Hill 38, Harleton 32

Chapel Hill 58, San Augustine 20

Cherokee 34, Sidney 24

Chisholm Trail Academy 63, Highlands 18

CHSM 49, Deer Park 40

Clarksville 70, Hughes Springs 43

Clear Creek 80, Tomas 33

Clint 32, Immanuel Christian 26

College Park 47, Oak Ridge 36

College Station 45, Brenham 38

Colleyville Heritage 56, Hillcrest 31

Columbia 45, Pasadena 7

Coppell 61, Panther Creek 33

Crawford 38, Bremond 33

Cypress Lakes 50, Cypress Park 38

D'Hanis 35, Leakey 34

Del Rio 36, Odessa 33

Dime Box 60, Buckholts 31

Donna 58, Mercedes 19

East Chambers 39, Buna 31

Edgewood 67, Boles 15

Fayetteville 60, Calvert 7

First Baptist 52, Valor Preparatory Academy 47

Floresville 53, Navarro 22

Fort Worth THESA 54, Prestonwood Christian 45

Frankston 73, Kemp 15

Fredericksburg 58, Medina Valley 25

Fulshear 61, Kingwood 40

Garden City 42, Whitharral 39

George West 51, Pettus 41

Gonzales 52, Marion 38

Grace Academy 33, Bartlett 31

Grace Prep 66, Grapevine Faith Christian 25

Graford 30, Perrin-Whitt 24

Grand Prairie 50, Summit International Prep 18

Grandview 56, Alvarado 40

Grapeland 48, Coldspring-Oakhurst 31

Grayson Christian 53, Gold-Burg 22

Groesbeck 47, Mexia 26

Gustine 69, Ranger 19

Guthrie 50, Crowell 28

Hardin-Jefferson 41, Beaumont United 34

Harlingen South 61, Rivera 22

Hartley 85, Amarillo Collegiate Academy 12

Hermleigh 88, Hawley 40

Highland Park 48, Lone Star 25

Honey Grove 41, Chisum 23

Hudson 37, Douglass 34

Humble 71, Aldine 9

Huntington 42, Anderson-Shiro 36

Huntsville 66, Rudder 32

Hyde Park 47, St. Andrew's 33

Incarnate Word Academy 58, Holy Cross 35

Jasper 33, Tarkington 32

Jayton 42, Roscoe 36

Jonesboro 67, Gholson 4

Judson 69, SA Roosevelt 44

Katy Taylor 72, Cinco Ranch 60

Kaufman 56, Madison 20

Keene 55, Chilton 38

Kilgore 46, Gladewater 38

La Joya 51, Hidalgo Early College 35

La Vernia 53, Devine 32

La Villa 40, Freer 20

Lake Country Christian 49, Bishop Lynch 44

Lake Creek 55, Montgomery 82

Lake Worth 48, Turner 33

Levelland 60, Trinity Christian 35

Life Waxahachie 50, Corsicana 37

Lipan 78, Frost 20

Live Oak Classical 64, Gatesville 39

London 46, Ingleside 35

Longview 56, Lindale 35

Lorena 61, Hillsboro 41

Lyford 70, Progreso 5

MacArthur 58, Churchill 45

Manor New Tech 56, RSYWL 13

Marlin 48, Palestine 40

Mart 59, Meyer 20

Martinsville 32, Shelbyville 30

Midlothian Heritage 34, Granbury 29

Milford 44, Avalon 26

Montgomery 82, Lake Creek 55

Moulton 42, Falls City 23

Mt. Pleasant 62, Hallsville 46

Newman Smith 50, Eastern Hills 38

Nimitz 48, Creekview 46

Nolan Catholic 52, Itasca 30

Non Varsity Opponent 36, Union Hill 25

North Hopkins 37, Sam Rayburn 30

Northside 34, Electra 22

Nueces Canyon 45, Knippa 19

Pace 44, Weslaco East 29

Pantego Christian 59, Mercy Prep Academy 19

Parker-Tarrant HomeSchool 50, Azle Christian 28

Petersburg 35, Lubbock Titans 34

Petrolia 39, Saint Jo 16

Pflugerville 38, Johnson 36

Presidio 37, Van Horn 23

Pringle-Morse 31, Accelerate Christian 24

Rio Hondo 82, IDEA Frontier College Prep 6

Rio Vista 52, Hubbard 17

Rockport-Fulton 55, Annapolis Christian Academy 14

Rocksprings 42, Utopia 39

Rosebud-Lott 28, Normangee 25

Rowe 60, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 38

Royse City 34, Sherman 26

Rule 33, Loraine 15

Sam Houston 60, Lanier 23

San Antonio Christian 42, St. Anthony 49

San Jacinto Christian Academy 50, Kress 14

San Marcos 52, Davenport 41

Second Baptist 54, St. Agnes Academy 40

Seymour 32, Holliday 28

Shadow Creek 71, Alvin 26

Sinton 39, Refugio 31

Skidmore-Tynan 49, Odem 13

Skyline 77, West Mesquite 21

Smithson Valley 50, Alamo Heights 23

Somerville 33, Brazos 29

Splendora 51, Liberty 46

Spring Woods 59, Westbury 32

Spurger 44, High Island 16

St. John XXIII 43, DASH 34

St. Paul 44, Kenedy 36

St. Pius X 59, St. John's 33

Sterling 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 24

Sunnyvale 65, Melissa 30

Sweeny 51, Stafford 44

Sunset 70, Carter 26

Thrall 51, Holland 18

Tomball 65, Magnolia West 23

Trenton 48, Miller Grove 27

Trinity Christian Academy 52, Excel Christian Academy 24

Vandegrift 53, Bowie 31

Vanguard College Prep 51, Round Rock Christian Academy 11

Vela 50, Pioneer 20

Walnut Grove 38, Heritage 24

West 58, Riesel 47

West Orange-Stark 32, Richland 27

West Oso 44, Victoria East 43

Westbrook 45, Merkel 23

Westbury Christian 52, Lutheran South Academy 23

Whiteface 62, West Texas Tornadoes 23

Whitehouse 56, Lufkin 40

WINGS Homeschool Athletics 42, Austwell-Tivoli 85

Wink 64, Balmorhea 43

Wylie 57, South Garland 16

More Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas