Texas high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Texas girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Tuesday's slate of action.
Alief Taylor 52, Dickinson 47
Anahuac 44, Kirbyville 39
Angleton 57, Ridge Point 43
Aransas Pass 48, Industrial 21
Aubrey 43, Pilot Point 10
Avery 34, Campbell 17
Bandera 37, Randolph 35
Bellevue 49, Poolville 12
Belton 52, Connally 22
Blue Ridge 39, Tom Bean 32
Boerne 66, Veterans Memorial 17
Boling 58, Yoakum 39
Bowie 63, Como-Pickton 50
Boyd 43, Alvord 19
Bridge City 42, Port Neches-Groves 14
Brook Hill 53, Malakoff 37
Burbank 64, Seguin 45
Burleson 46, Venus 37
Caldwell 47, Milano 19
Canyon 63, TMI-Episcopal 22
Carlisle 47, Longview Christian 38
Carrizo Springs 58, KIPP Somos Collegiate 26
Carter-Riverside 32, Castleberry 29
Cayuga 42, Mildred 27
Celeste 50, Ector 19
Center 58, Carthage 38
Centennial 43, Denton 20
Chapel Hill 38, Harleton 32
Chapel Hill 58, San Augustine 20
Cherokee 34, Sidney 24
Chisholm Trail Academy 63, Highlands 18
CHSM 49, Deer Park 40
Clarksville 70, Hughes Springs 43
Clear Creek 80, Tomas 33
Clint 32, Immanuel Christian 26
College Park 47, Oak Ridge 36
College Station 45, Brenham 38
Colleyville Heritage 56, Hillcrest 31
Columbia 45, Pasadena 7
Coppell 61, Panther Creek 33
Crawford 38, Bremond 33
Cypress Lakes 50, Cypress Park 38
D'Hanis 35, Leakey 34
Del Rio 36, Odessa 33
Dime Box 60, Buckholts 31
Donna 58, Mercedes 19
East Chambers 39, Buna 31
Edgewood 67, Boles 15
Fayetteville 60, Calvert 7
First Baptist 52, Valor Preparatory Academy 47
Floresville 53, Navarro 22
Fort Worth THESA 54, Prestonwood Christian 45
Frankston 73, Kemp 15
Fredericksburg 58, Medina Valley 25
Fulshear 61, Kingwood 40
Garden City 42, Whitharral 39
George West 51, Pettus 41
Gonzales 52, Marion 38
Grace Academy 33, Bartlett 31
Grace Prep 66, Grapevine Faith Christian 25
Graford 30, Perrin-Whitt 24
Grand Prairie 50, Summit International Prep 18
Grandview 56, Alvarado 40
Grapeland 48, Coldspring-Oakhurst 31
Grayson Christian 53, Gold-Burg 22
Groesbeck 47, Mexia 26
Gustine 69, Ranger 19
Guthrie 50, Crowell 28
Hardin-Jefferson 41, Beaumont United 34
Harlingen South 61, Rivera 22
Hartley 85, Amarillo Collegiate Academy 12
Hermleigh 88, Hawley 40
Highland Park 48, Lone Star 25
Honey Grove 41, Chisum 23
Hudson 37, Douglass 34
Humble 71, Aldine 9
Huntington 42, Anderson-Shiro 36
Huntsville 66, Rudder 32
Hyde Park 47, St. Andrew's 33
Incarnate Word Academy 58, Holy Cross 35
Jasper 33, Tarkington 32
Jayton 42, Roscoe 36
Jonesboro 67, Gholson 4
Judson 69, SA Roosevelt 44
Katy Taylor 72, Cinco Ranch 60
Kaufman 56, Madison 20
Keene 55, Chilton 38
Kilgore 46, Gladewater 38
La Joya 51, Hidalgo Early College 35
La Vernia 53, Devine 32
La Villa 40, Freer 20
Lake Country Christian 49, Bishop Lynch 44
Lake Creek 55, Montgomery 82
Lake Worth 48, Turner 33
Levelland 60, Trinity Christian 35
Life Waxahachie 50, Corsicana 37
Lipan 78, Frost 20
Live Oak Classical 64, Gatesville 39
London 46, Ingleside 35
Longview 56, Lindale 35
Lorena 61, Hillsboro 41
Lyford 70, Progreso 5
MacArthur 58, Churchill 45
Manor New Tech 56, RSYWL 13
Marlin 48, Palestine 40
Mart 59, Meyer 20
Martinsville 32, Shelbyville 30
Midlothian Heritage 34, Granbury 29
Milford 44, Avalon 26
Montgomery 82, Lake Creek 55
Moulton 42, Falls City 23
Mt. Pleasant 62, Hallsville 46
Newman Smith 50, Eastern Hills 38
Nimitz 48, Creekview 46
Nolan Catholic 52, Itasca 30
Non Varsity Opponent 36, Union Hill 25
North Hopkins 37, Sam Rayburn 30
Northside 34, Electra 22
Nueces Canyon 45, Knippa 19
Pace 44, Weslaco East 29
Pantego Christian 59, Mercy Prep Academy 19
Parker-Tarrant HomeSchool 50, Azle Christian 28
Petersburg 35, Lubbock Titans 34
Petrolia 39, Saint Jo 16
Pflugerville 38, Johnson 36
Presidio 37, Van Horn 23
Pringle-Morse 31, Accelerate Christian 24
Rio Hondo 82, IDEA Frontier College Prep 6
Rio Vista 52, Hubbard 17
Rockport-Fulton 55, Annapolis Christian Academy 14
Rocksprings 42, Utopia 39
Rosebud-Lott 28, Normangee 25
Rowe 60, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 38
Royse City 34, Sherman 26
Rule 33, Loraine 15
Sam Houston 60, Lanier 23
San Antonio Christian 42, St. Anthony 49
San Jacinto Christian Academy 50, Kress 14
San Marcos 52, Davenport 41
Second Baptist 54, St. Agnes Academy 40
Seymour 32, Holliday 28
Shadow Creek 71, Alvin 26
Sinton 39, Refugio 31
Skidmore-Tynan 49, Odem 13
Skyline 77, West Mesquite 21
Smithson Valley 50, Alamo Heights 23
Somerville 33, Brazos 29
Splendora 51, Liberty 46
Spring Woods 59, Westbury 32
Spurger 44, High Island 16
St. John XXIII 43, DASH 34
St. Paul 44, Kenedy 36
St. Pius X 59, St. John's 33
Sterling 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 24
Sunnyvale 65, Melissa 30
Sweeny 51, Stafford 44
Sunset 70, Carter 26
Thrall 51, Holland 18
Tomball 65, Magnolia West 23
Trenton 48, Miller Grove 27
Trinity Christian Academy 52, Excel Christian Academy 24
Vandegrift 53, Bowie 31
Vanguard College Prep 51, Round Rock Christian Academy 11
Vela 50, Pioneer 20
Walnut Grove 38, Heritage 24
West 58, Riesel 47
West Orange-Stark 32, Richland 27
West Oso 44, Victoria East 43
Westbrook 45, Merkel 23
Westbury Christian 52, Lutheran South Academy 23
Whiteface 62, West Texas Tornadoes 23
Whitehouse 56, Lufkin 40
WINGS Homeschool Athletics 42, Austwell-Tivoli 85
Wink 64, Balmorhea 43
Wylie 57, South Garland 16