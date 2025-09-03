Texas High School Mourns Shocking Weekend Death of Standout Senior Football Player, Track Star
The Denton Broncos football community is mourning the loss of senior defensive back Tro'Mario Allen Jr., who tragically passed away over the weekend. The team confirmed his death in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), describing him as “a kid full of energy, always smiling, and loved by so many.”
The school is not releasing information about his death out of respect for the family’s privacy, but did release a statement that said, "“The loss of a student is heartbreaking for a school community, and support has been made available for both students and staff. Counseling professionals have been on campus to provide comfort and guidance for students whose parents have given consent."
Allen, who stood 6 feet tall and weighed 165 pounds, was a standout athlete at Denton High School. He played in Friday’s season opener at Lake Dallas, recording an interception - the team's first of the season - in a 35-14 loss. During the 2024 football season, he totaled 40 tackles (26 solo), 3 interceptions, 1 pass deflection, and also forced and recovered a fumble.
Denton is scheduled to host Eastern Hills at 7 p.m. on Friday. So far, it is unclear whether Allen's death will alter plans for that game.
One of his secondary coaches, David Guajardo Jr., paid tribute to Allen on X, saying, “I still can’t believe it. Thank you for letting me coach you. Love you kid.”
Tributes poured in across social media from coaches, fans, friends and even opponents who knew Allen. One of them, Denton Guyer three-star receiver Corbin Glasco posted on X, "Bigger than ball and track, man. Rest easy."
Beyond football, Allen was also a talented track and field athlete. In the 110-meter hurdles as a junior during the 2025 spring season, he ran 17.44 seconds, tying Chris Moore (2011) for 18th all-time at Denton High School, as listed on Athletic.net school records. In the 300-meter hurdles, he posted a time of 44.30 seconds, which ranks 14th all-time at Denton.
While details surrounding his death remain private, Allen's passing has left a profound impact on the Denton community. His coaches, teammates, and classmates remember him for his infectious energy and positive attitude. The Denton Broncos football team expressed their grief on social media, stating, “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Tro'Mario Allen Jr. A kid full of energy, always smiling, and loved by so many.”
Denton Broncos Football - the team's official Facebook page - also paid tribute,
"We celebrate the life of an amazing team member we lost this weekend," the post read. "Mario was a phenomenal athlete and a devoted friend to many. We will cherish the unforgettable memories and strive to make our beloved Mario proud! Please keep the Bronco family and Mario's family in your prayers."