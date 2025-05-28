Texas high school softball: 2025 UIL Class 4A state championship previews
The UIL Class 4A state softball championships are here, and four teams remain in the hunt for a title.
Both Division 1 and Division 2 feature loaded matchups with teams that have been tested throughout the postseason.
In Division 1, two-time defending state champion Corpus Christi Calallen is back and looking to complete the three-peat. The Lady Wildcats bring one of the most dominant pitching duos in the state to Austin, but they’ll be challenged by an Andrews team that has been powering through the playoffs with a deep lineup and timely hitting. It’s a contrast in styles that could come down to execution in the circle and keeping the ball in the yard.
Division 2 features a showdown between Robinson and Aubrey, two teams that have taken different paths to the title series but share a common strength: power at the plate. Robinson has hit 70 home runs this season and features one of the most dangerous bats in the state in junior Lexi Rosillo. Aubrey, meanwhile, relies on strong pitching and a steady lineup led by senior ace Mya Cherry, who’s been nearly untouchable in the circle.
With two series left to decide the Class 4A champions, expect both matchups to be tight. All four teams have the firepower and pitching to win it all.
Stay with High School on SI – Texas for complete coverage from Austin, including more state softball previews, scores, updates and highlights throughout the championship weekend.
Here’s a breakdown of each matchup heading into the Class 4A state finals.
2025 UIL Texas Softball Championships: Class 4A state championship previews
Fri., May 30, 2025
At Red & Charline McCombs Field (Austin, Texas)
Class 4A Division 1
Andrews (36-8) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (33-6)
Date: Friday, May 30
Time: 1 p.m.
About Andrews
2025 playoff record: 10-1
Key players: Alexys Cornejo (INF, sr.) .538, 19 doubles, 1 triple, 19 home runs, 73 RBI; Kenedi Holly (OF, sr.) .402, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, 38 RBI; Georgia Lambert (P, jr.) .375, 16 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, 42 RBI / 21-4, 3.55 ERA, 113 hits, 80 runs (61 earned), 118 strikeouts, 82 walks in 120.1 innings; Kylie Gentile (P, fr.) 10-3, 1 save, 3.68 ERA, 92 hits, 76 runs (52 earned), 80 strikeouts, 55 walks in 99 innings; Hailey Bowman (INF, sr.) .437, 14 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 23 RBI; Ryanna Guevara (INF, sr.) .397, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 31 RBI.
How they got here: The Lady Mustangs survived a battle with Sulphur Springs in the semifinals, splitting the first two games before Andrews beat them 15-5 in 5 innings in Game 3 to advance. Alexys Cornejo and Georgia Lambert each hit two home runs and had 5 RBI in the decisive win. Andrews began the tournament by sweeping Canyon (12-6, 10-8) in the first round, defeated El Paso Riverside 2-0 (14-2, 4-3) to win the area championship, swept Springtown 2-0 (10-0, 9-8) in the third round and then won the region championship with a 2-0 sweep of Dumas (11-9, 15-2).
About Calallen
2025 playoff record: 8-2
Key players: Brookelynn Meador (INF, sr.) .483, 11 home runs, 13 doubles, 7 triples, 44 RBI; Kylie Butcher (OF, soph.) .425, 8 home runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 42 RBI; Audryna Almaraz (C, jr.) .377, 6 home runs, 17 doubles, 41 RBI; Braelyn Bailey (INF, jr.) .483, 11 home runs, 13 doubles, 7 triples, 44 RBI; Jordyn Thibodeaux (P, jr.) 14-6, 0.97 ERA, 65 hits, 25 runs (19 earned), 245 strikeouts, 41 walks in 136.2 innings; Bianca Gonzales (P, sr.) 15-0, 1.22 ERA, 60 hits, 30 runs (15 earned), 87 strikeouts, 30 walks in 86 innings.
How they got here: Liberty gave the Lady Wildcats a scare in the state semifinals. Calallen lost Game 1 of the series (3-0) but rebounded to win a pair of nail-biters in Game 2 (4-2) and Game 3 (2-0) to advance. It was the second time the Lady Wildcats had to fight back in these playoffs. They smacked Pharr Valley View 15-0 in a 1-game series in Round 1, won the area championship beating Needville 2-0 (7-2, 7-2) in a 3-game series in Round 2, blanked San Antonio Davenport 4-0 in Round 3, and then escaped Frederick 2-1 (0-2, 15-0, 5-2) after dropping Game 1 to claim the region crown.
Keys to watch
The back-to-back defending 4A state champions, Calallen is chasing a three-peat in 2025, but it will have to figure out a way to cool down a hot Andrews squad. This series will likely be decided in the circle.
Calallen’s two-headed monster of Jordyn Thibodeaux and Bianca Gonzales have been tough on opponents in the circle all season, and the numbers – at least on paper – would give the nod in that category to Calallen.
But Andrews’ offense is potent, and the duo will need to figure out how to minimize the impact Andrews senior shortstop Alexys Cornejo – who has 19 home runs and 19 doubles this season – will undoubtedly have in the series.
The same can be said for Andrews and its young pitching staff, led by junior Georgia Lambert and freshman Kylie Gentile. Calallen’s offense is experienced and battle-tested in state championships. For one more series, and potentially three more games, the youngsters will need to be clutch.
For what it’s worth, Andrews has outscored opponents 375-184 this season, while Calallen has outscored its opponents 314-57.
Class 4A Division 2
Aubrey (33-3) vs. Robinson (37-3)
Date: Friday, May 30
Time: 10 a.m.
About Aubrey
2025 playoff record: 9-0
Key players: Abby Lynch-Buxton (C, jr.) .480, 12 doubles, 6 triples, 12 home runs, 40 RBI; Molly Reid (INF, sr.) .425, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 10 home runs, 43 RBI; Carmen Alexander (INF, sr.), .312, 12 doubles, 7 home runs, 29 RBI; Mya Cherry (P, sr.) .384, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 7 home runs, 36 RBI / 25-1 (26 games, 26 starts), 0.87 ERA, 87 hits, 38 runs (18 earned), 228 strikeouts, 37 walks in 145 innings.
How they got here: They didn’t get their first real test in these playoffs until they beat Canton 6-5 in the regional finals. That sparked a run of three nail-biters in the last four games after narrowly beating Snyder 2-0, 3-1 in the state semifinals. The Lady Chaparrals didn’t give up a run in these playoffs until Carthage scored twice (Aubrey still won, 12-2) in Game 1 of the regional semifinals. Prior to that they’d swept Bonham (12-0, 9-0) and beat Hillsboro 10-0 in a 1-game playoff to win the area crown. They went on to beat Carthage 9-4 and advanced to the regional finals, where they swept Canton in two games, 6-5 and 9-4.
About Robinson
2025 playoff record: 10-1
Key players: Lexi Rosillo (INF, jr.) .519, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 25 home runs, 74 RBI; Kaygen Marshall (INF, sr.) .410, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 16 home runs, 50 RBI, 26 stolen bases; Raelynn Van Zee (P, jr.) .427, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBI / 27-2 (35 appearances), 1.99 ERA, 147 hits, 87 runs (58 earned), 210 strikeouts, 129 walks in 204 innings; Isabelle Mathis (C, jr.) .386, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 38 RBI.
How they got here: The Lady Rockets had won 28 games in a row before dropping Game 1 of last week’s state semifinals series on Wednesday against Ingleside. They rebounded with a 6-4 win in Game 2 before cruising to a 14-3 blowout in Game 3. They’ve survived some tough series to get to these finals, though. Robinson swept Gateway College Prep in a pair of close games (3-2, 4-3) in the first round, then swept Sealy with wins of 3-1 and 17-5 to claim the area championship. The Lady Rockets swept Shepherd (3-1, 7-6) to get to the regional finals, then won that crown with a pair of close wins (13-12, 4-2) over Salado. Robinson has outscored opponents 399-199 this season, and their only other losses are to Bishop (5-2 on Feb. 14) and Burleson Centennial (4-3 on Feb. 27).
Keys to watch
It would probably be smart to avoid parking anywhere near the outfield fence whenever these two teams are playing. There’s a ton of power lurking in this series on both teams, and it sure feels like the staff that best mitigates softballs from flying out of the park is going to be hoisting the trophy in the end.
We say this positively: Robinson’s Lexi Rosillo is a huge problem. The outstanding junior obliterates softballs (25 home runs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 74 RBI), as does senior star Kaygen Marshall (12 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 RBI) and fellow junior – and two-way standout – Raelynn Van Zee (15 doubles, 11 home runs, 47 RBI).
No lead is safe when those three come to the plate – especially with runners on base – as the trio has combined to hit 55 of the team’s 70 home runs and 38 of its 77 doubles.
The key to this series is how Aubrey’s pitching staff mitigates Robinson’s uncanny ability to blast its way to victory.
That mostly falls on the arm of Aubrey senior ace Mya Cherry, a Texas Women’s College commit who has been a brilliant two-way player for the Lady Chaparrals. She’s a master in the pitcher’s circle (25-1, 0.87 ERA, 228 strikeouts, 37 walks in 145 innings) while also slugging 11 doubles and 7 home runs.
Robinson will also have its hands full with Aubrey’s potent lineup. The Lady Chaparrals probably won’t outslug Robinson in a home run derby – because not many 4A high school softball teams can – but their lineup can get you. They’ve clubbed 66 doubles as a team, and junior catcher Abby Lynch-Buxton paces the squad with 12 home runs while senior infielder Molly Reid is second on the team with 10.