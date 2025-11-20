Texas high school volleyball: Class 1A, Class 2A final previews
Three of 11 UIL state volleyball championships will be awarded on Nov. 20.
The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland will host the Class 1A finals first, followed by the Class 2A Division I and II finals.
Here’s a breakdown of the games happening on Day 1.
Class 1A
Water Valley Wildcats (26-14) vs Blum Lady Cats (29-19), 3 p.m.
Setting the stage: Blum and Water Valley are both in the state tournament final four for the 9th time. Blum won titles in 2022 and 2023 and was the runner-up in 2017, 2020 and 2021. Water Valley won titles in 1986 and 2011 and was a runner-up in 2018.
Notable: Both teams have a 5-game winning streak coming into the finals. Each lost the regular season finale and got hot when the playoffs started.
Class 2A Division I
Jewett Leon Cougars (34-8) vs. Nocona Indians (34-13), 5 p.m.
Setting the stage: Jewett will play Nocona in a rematch of the 2A finals back in 2000, which Jewett Leon won in two sets, 15-4 and 15-2. The Cougars are going for state title No. 11. Nocona is seeking No. 1.
Notable: Jewett Leon is in the final four for the 31st time since 1967 and has played for titles in Class B, Class 1A, 2A and 3A. … Nocona has been the runner-up in 2000, 2001 and 2011. … Nocona had won 16 in a row heading into this game. … the Lady Cougars have won 5 in a row after dropping the last two regular-season games.
Class 2A Division II
Iola Bulldogs (47-5) vs. Crawford Pirates (32-15), 7 p.m.
Setting the stage: Crawford beat Iola, 3-2, in the state championship game last year. Iola won the fourth set to force the extra set and Pirates won 15-5. This will be the 10th meeting between the two, dating back to 2012, with Iola ahead 5-4. Iola won state titles in 2020 and 2023 vs. Crawford. Crawford won titles in 2017 and 2024 vs. Iola.
Notable: The Bulldog has won 9 in a row and all 9 have been 3-0 victories. … Iola’s Rylee Goodney was on the all-tournament team last year. … Crawford has won 17 in a row coming into this game; the last loss was on Sept. 16 to Class 1A finalist Blum. … Junior Camryn Powers had 402 kills for Crawford and Ainsley Anderson enters the game with 1,313 assists in 139 sets. … Crawford is seeking its 4th state championship, while Iola will be going for its 5th. … Iola beat Class 2A DI finalist Jewett Leon twice this season.