Texas high school football final scores, results — December 11-13, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 5 of Texas high school playoff football

Ben Dagg

The 2025 Texas high school football postseason continued this weekend, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Joaquin 37, Refugio 28

Muenster 21, Gruver 18

Newton 74, East Bernard 20

Carthage 49, Brock 21

Grandview 21, Peaster 18

Hamilton 29, West Texas 12

Kilgore 49, La Vernia 0

Lone Star 56, Aledo 52

Randle 40, Boerne 16

Shiner 28, Mt. Enterprise 8

Smithson Valley 31, Port Arthur Memorial 28

South Oak Cliff 35, Melissa 17

Stephenville 24, Celina 21

Wall 77, Gunter 76

West Orange-Stark 28, Sinton 3

Yoakum 71, Llano 27

DeSoto 57, Southlake Carroll 44

Duncanville 31, Allen 9

North Shore 28, Lake Travis 6

King 58, Vandegrift 41

