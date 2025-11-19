High School

Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-1A state semifinal scores, finals schedule

5 defending state champions will return to Garland to try to repeat

Cody Thorn

Three Southlake Dragons players celebrate a point during a match against Tomball on Nov. 15
/ Gregory LaGrange

The end of the Texas high school volleyball season is here.

UIL will hand out 11 state championship trophies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland this weekend.

There will be some familiar faces in the gym that hoisted trophies last year.

There are also two teams back that were champions two years ago, Blum and Iola, trying to get back to the pinnacle of the sport in the Lone Star State.

Decatur (Class 4A Division I), Wimberley (Class 4A Division II), Bushland (Class 3A Division II) and Crawford (Class 2A Division II) are back in the finals.

Trophy Club Byron Nelson is in the Class 6A Division I finals after winning the Class 6A Division II title last year. Cedar Park is in the Class 5A Division II finals for the second year in a row.

The semifinals, held Nov. 15, also saw the chance for Stockdale and Harrold for a repeat. 

Iola, a runner-up last year, earns a rematch against Crawford.

Bushland vs. Goliad is also a rematch as well.

Class 6A Division I 

Semifinals

Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Cypress Ranch 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-16)

Pearland Dawson 3, Helotes O’Connor 2

Championship game

Nov. 22

Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Pearland Dawson, 4 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

Semifinals

Southlake 3, Tomball 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-15)

Austin 3, Katy Tompkins 2 

Championship game 

Nov. 22 

Southlake Carroll vs. Austin, 6 p.m. 

Class 5A Division I

Semifinals

Dallas Highland Park 3, Aledo 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-21)

College Station A&M Consolidated 3, New Braunfels 1 (23-25, 25-15, 30-28, 25-23)

Championship game

Nov. 22

Highland Park vs. College Station A&M Consolidated, 11 a.m.

Class 5A Division II

Semifinals 

Argyle 3, Frisco Liberty 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12)

Cedar Park 3, Georgetown 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19)

Championship game

Nov. 22

Argyle vs. Cedar Park, 1 p.m.

Class 4A Division I

Semifinals

Decatur 3, Lindale 0 

La Vernia 3, Bellville 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16)

Championship game

Nov. 21

Decatur vs. La Vernia, 4 p.m. 

Class 4A Division II

Semifinals

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Longview Spring Hill 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-17)

Wimberley 3, Salado 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-13)

Championship game

Nov. 21

Salado vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain, 6 p.m. 

Class 3A Division I

Semifinals

Bushland 3, Ponder 2 (25-21, 28-30, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11)

Goliad 3, Grandview 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-20)

Championship game 

Nov. 21

Goliad vs. Bushland, 11 a.m.

Class 3A Division II

Semifinals

Boyd 3, Wall 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-17)

Clifton 3, Stockdale 2 (25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 17-15)

Championship game 

Nov. 21

Boyd vs. Clifton, 1 p.m. 

Class 2A Division I

Semifinals

Nocona 3, Whitewright 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15)

Leon 3, Schulenberg 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17)

Championship game

Nov. 20

Leon vs. Nocona, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Division II

Semifinals

Iola 3, Shiner 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-3)

Crawford 3, Windthorst 1, (25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23)

Championship game 

Nov. 20

Crawford vs. Iola, 7 p.m. 

Class 1A

Regional finals

Water Valley 3, Veribest 0

Saint Jo 3, Harrold 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-22)

Sulphur Bluff 3, Sulphur Bluff 0 (25-5, 25-20, 25-21)

Tilden McMullen County 3, Round Top-Carmine 0 

Semifinal 

Saint Jo 3, Water Valley 2 (25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6)

Blum 3, Tilden McMullen County 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23)

Championship game 

Nov. 20

Blum vs. Saint Jo, 3 p.m. 

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

