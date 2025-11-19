Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-1A state semifinal scores, finals schedule
The end of the Texas high school volleyball season is here.
UIL will hand out 11 state championship trophies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland this weekend.
There will be some familiar faces in the gym that hoisted trophies last year.
There are also two teams back that were champions two years ago, Blum and Iola, trying to get back to the pinnacle of the sport in the Lone Star State.
Decatur (Class 4A Division I), Wimberley (Class 4A Division II), Bushland (Class 3A Division II) and Crawford (Class 2A Division II) are back in the finals.
Trophy Club Byron Nelson is in the Class 6A Division I finals after winning the Class 6A Division II title last year. Cedar Park is in the Class 5A Division II finals for the second year in a row.
The semifinals, held Nov. 15, also saw the chance for Stockdale and Harrold for a repeat.
Iola, a runner-up last year, earns a rematch against Crawford.
Bushland vs. Goliad is also a rematch as well.
Class 6A Division I
Semifinals
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Cypress Ranch 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-16)
Pearland Dawson 3, Helotes O’Connor 2
Championship game
Nov. 22
Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Pearland Dawson, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
Semifinals
Southlake 3, Tomball 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-15)
Austin 3, Katy Tompkins 2
Championship game
Nov. 22
Southlake Carroll vs. Austin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A Division I
Semifinals
Dallas Highland Park 3, Aledo 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-21)
College Station A&M Consolidated 3, New Braunfels 1 (23-25, 25-15, 30-28, 25-23)
Championship game
Nov. 22
Highland Park vs. College Station A&M Consolidated, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Division II
Semifinals
Argyle 3, Frisco Liberty 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12)
Cedar Park 3, Georgetown 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19)
Championship game
Nov. 22
Argyle vs. Cedar Park, 1 p.m.
Class 4A Division I
Semifinals
Decatur 3, Lindale 0
La Vernia 3, Bellville 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16)
Championship game
Nov. 21
Decatur vs. La Vernia, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
Semifinals
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Longview Spring Hill 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-17)
Wimberley 3, Salado 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-13)
Championship game
Nov. 21
Salado vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Division I
Semifinals
Bushland 3, Ponder 2 (25-21, 28-30, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11)
Goliad 3, Grandview 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-20)
Championship game
Nov. 21
Goliad vs. Bushland, 11 a.m.
Class 3A Division II
Semifinals
Boyd 3, Wall 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-17)
Clifton 3, Stockdale 2 (25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 17-15)
Championship game
Nov. 21
Boyd vs. Clifton, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Division I
Semifinals
Nocona 3, Whitewright 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15)
Leon 3, Schulenberg 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17)
Championship game
Nov. 20
Leon vs. Nocona, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Division II
Semifinals
Iola 3, Shiner 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-3)
Crawford 3, Windthorst 1, (25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23)
Championship game
Nov. 20
Crawford vs. Iola, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Regional finals
Water Valley 3, Veribest 0
Saint Jo 3, Harrold 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-22)
Sulphur Bluff 3, Sulphur Bluff 0 (25-5, 25-20, 25-21)
Tilden McMullen County 3, Round Top-Carmine 0
Semifinal
Saint Jo 3, Water Valley 2 (25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6)
Blum 3, Tilden McMullen County 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23)
Championship game
Nov. 20
Blum vs. Saint Jo, 3 p.m.