High School

Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: UIL Class 4A-1A Round 2 matchups

The area round playoffs will be the first of two games in the UIL playoffs this week

Cody Thorn

Collinsville junior Jaydee Matlock goes up for a kill against Perrin-Whitt earlier this year. Collinsville will play Sulphur Springs North Hopkins in the second round of the UIL playoffs.
Collinsville junior Jaydee Matlock goes up for a kill against Perrin-Whitt earlier this year. Collinsville will play Sulphur Springs North Hopkins in the second round of the UIL playoffs. / Tammy Reynolds

The second round of the UIL volleyball playoffs will be held Nov. 3-4 at neutral sites.

This will be the first of two games this week, with the regional semifinals date range from Nov. 6-8. 

Here’s the matchup for the area games. To check back at the first-round results, click below

Texas high school volleyball: Class 4A-1A bi-district playoff results, 11-1-2025

Class 4A Division I 

Region 1

El Paso Austin vs. Andrews 

Frenship Memorial vs. Springtown 

El Paso Ysleta vs. Canyon West Plains 

Stephenville vs. Decatur 

Celina vs. Life Waxahachie

Caddo Mills vs. Van 

Prosper Richland vs. Kennedale 

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale 

Region 2

Bullard vs. Huffman Hargrave 

Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Marble Falls 

Lumberton vs. Livingston 

Bellville vs. China Springs 

Lago Vista vs. Floresville 

Needville vs. Corpus Christi Calallen 

San Antonio Davenport vs. La Vernia

Port LaVaca Calhoun vs. Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway 

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Riverside vs. Canyon   

Lubbock Liberty vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 

Fabens vs. Canyon Randall 

Brock vs. Krum 

Aubrey vs. Hillsboro 

Sunnyvale vs. Canton 

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Godley

Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Longview Spring Hill 

Region 2

Madisonville vs. Liberty

Sealy vs. Georgetown Gateway College Prep 

Bridge City vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 

La Grange vs. Salado

Fischer Canyon Lake vs. Cuero

El Campo vs. Zapata 

Wimberly vs. Geronimo Navarro 

Sweeny vs. Laredo Harmony School of Excellence

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

Bushland vs. Denver City 

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Iowa Park 

Shallowater vs. Presidio/Brownfield

Clyde vs Peaster

Whitesboro vs. Gunter 

New Diana vs. Eustace 

Ponder vs. Commerce 

Hooks vs. Tatum

Region 2

Troy vs. Franklin 

Huntington vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst 

Grandivew vs. Fairfield 

Woodville vs. Van Vleck 

Columbus vs. Marion 

Corpus Christi London vs. IDEA Pharr/Raymondville

Golias vs. Crystal City 

Orange Grove vs. Progreso 

Class 3A Division II

Region 1

Friona/Childress vs. Odessa Compass Academy

Comfort vs.Holliday 

Idalou vs. Alpine 

Wall vs. Tolar 

Paradise vs. Blue Ridge 

Big Sandy Harmony vs. Troup

Boyd vs. Leonard 

De Kalb vs. Edgewood

Region 2

Clifton vs. Lexington 

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro 

West vs. Teague 

Hardin vs. East Bernard 

Vanderbilt Industrial vs. San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista

Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven 

Stockale vs. Jourdanton 

Hebbronville vs. Lyford 

Class 2A Division I 

Region 1

Sanford-Fritch vs. Wink

Hamilton vs. Seymour 

Olton vs. Forsan 

Hawley vs. Nocona 

Tioga vs. Wolfe City 

Rio Vista vs. Valley Mills 

Whitewright vs. Como-Pickton 

Dawson vs. Waco Bosqueville 

Region 2

Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. Overton 

Corsicana Mildred vs. Groveton 

Hawkins vs. Garrison

Leon vs. Danbury 

Snook vs. Schulenburg

Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Thorndale vs. Flatonia 

Sonora vs. Refugio 

Class 2A Division II 

Region 1

Ropesville Ropes vs. Sterling City

Hico/Roscoe vs. Archer City 

Plains vs. Miles 

Coleman vs. Windthorst 

Lindsay/Trenton vs. Cumby 

Frost vs. Crawford 

Collinsville vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 

Wortham vs. Riesel

Region 2

Detroit vs. Timpson 

Cayuga/Lovelady vs. Hemphill 

Linden-Kildare vs. Beckville 

Iola vs. Evadale 

Burton vs. Weimar 

Harper vs. Agua Dulce 

Granger vs. Shiner 

Junction vs. Freer 

Class 1 

Region 1 & 2

Miami vs. Marfa

Balmorhea/Sierra Blanca vs. Klondike

Bronte vs. Benjamin

Rotan/Munday vs. Veribest

Wellman Union vs. Buena Vista

Fort Davis/Dell City vs. Fort Elliott

Aspermont vs. Water Valley

Knox City vs Rankin

Crowell vs. Woodson

Weatherford Garner vs. Saint Jo

Rising Star vs. Jonesboro

Rochelle vs. Lingleville

Forestburg/Vernon Northside vs. Perrin-Whitt

Newcastle vs. Harold

Gustine vs. Zephyr

Oglesby vs. Bluff Dale

Region 3 & 4

Covington vs. Avalon

Milford vs. Abbott

Ector vs. Oakwood

Trinidad vs. Sulphur Bluff

Coolidge vs. Aquilla 

Bynum/Penelope vs. Blum

Avery vs. Neches

Kennard/Leverett’s Chapel vs. Dodd City

Goodrich vs. Round Top-Carmine

Dime Box vs. Chester

Medina vs. San Perlita 

San Isidro vs. Utopia

Richards vs. North Zurich

Fayetteville vs. Hull-Daisetta 

D’Hanis/Nordheim vs. Tilden McMullen County

Lasara/Benavides vs. Runge

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas