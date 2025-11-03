Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: UIL Class 4A-1A Round 2 matchups
The second round of the UIL volleyball playoffs will be held Nov. 3-4 at neutral sites.
This will be the first of two games this week, with the regional semifinals date range from Nov. 6-8.
Here’s the matchup for the area games. To check back at the first-round results, click below
Texas high school volleyball: Class 4A-1A bi-district playoff results, 11-1-2025
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
El Paso Austin vs. Andrews
Frenship Memorial vs. Springtown
El Paso Ysleta vs. Canyon West Plains
Stephenville vs. Decatur
Celina vs. Life Waxahachie
Caddo Mills vs. Van
Prosper Richland vs. Kennedale
Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale
Region 2
Bullard vs. Huffman Hargrave
Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Marble Falls
Lumberton vs. Livingston
Bellville vs. China Springs
Lago Vista vs. Floresville
Needville vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
San Antonio Davenport vs. La Vernia
Port LaVaca Calhoun vs. Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
El Paso Riverside vs. Canyon
Lubbock Liberty vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain
Fabens vs. Canyon Randall
Brock vs. Krum
Aubrey vs. Hillsboro
Sunnyvale vs. Canton
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Godley
Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Longview Spring Hill
Region 2
Madisonville vs. Liberty
Sealy vs. Georgetown Gateway College Prep
Bridge City vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
La Grange vs. Salado
Fischer Canyon Lake vs. Cuero
El Campo vs. Zapata
Wimberly vs. Geronimo Navarro
Sweeny vs. Laredo Harmony School of Excellence
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Bushland vs. Denver City
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Iowa Park
Shallowater vs. Presidio/Brownfield
Clyde vs Peaster
Whitesboro vs. Gunter
New Diana vs. Eustace
Ponder vs. Commerce
Hooks vs. Tatum
Region 2
Troy vs. Franklin
Huntington vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst
Grandivew vs. Fairfield
Woodville vs. Van Vleck
Columbus vs. Marion
Corpus Christi London vs. IDEA Pharr/Raymondville
Golias vs. Crystal City
Orange Grove vs. Progreso
Class 3A Division II
Region 1
Friona/Childress vs. Odessa Compass Academy
Comfort vs.Holliday
Idalou vs. Alpine
Wall vs. Tolar
Paradise vs. Blue Ridge
Big Sandy Harmony vs. Troup
Boyd vs. Leonard
De Kalb vs. Edgewood
Region 2
Clifton vs. Lexington
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Anderson-Shiro
West vs. Teague
Hardin vs. East Bernard
Vanderbilt Industrial vs. San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista
Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven
Stockale vs. Jourdanton
Hebbronville vs. Lyford
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
Sanford-Fritch vs. Wink
Hamilton vs. Seymour
Olton vs. Forsan
Hawley vs. Nocona
Tioga vs. Wolfe City
Rio Vista vs. Valley Mills
Whitewright vs. Como-Pickton
Dawson vs. Waco Bosqueville
Region 2
Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff vs. Overton
Corsicana Mildred vs. Groveton
Hawkins vs. Garrison
Leon vs. Danbury
Snook vs. Schulenburg
Johnson City vs. Skidmore-Tynan
Thorndale vs. Flatonia
Sonora vs. Refugio
Class 2A Division II
Region 1
Ropesville Ropes vs. Sterling City
Hico/Roscoe vs. Archer City
Plains vs. Miles
Coleman vs. Windthorst
Lindsay/Trenton vs. Cumby
Frost vs. Crawford
Collinsville vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Wortham vs. Riesel
Region 2
Detroit vs. Timpson
Cayuga/Lovelady vs. Hemphill
Linden-Kildare vs. Beckville
Iola vs. Evadale
Burton vs. Weimar
Harper vs. Agua Dulce
Granger vs. Shiner
Junction vs. Freer
Class 1
Region 1 & 2
Miami vs. Marfa
Balmorhea/Sierra Blanca vs. Klondike
Bronte vs. Benjamin
Rotan/Munday vs. Veribest
Wellman Union vs. Buena Vista
Fort Davis/Dell City vs. Fort Elliott
Aspermont vs. Water Valley
Knox City vs Rankin
Crowell vs. Woodson
Weatherford Garner vs. Saint Jo
Rising Star vs. Jonesboro
Rochelle vs. Lingleville
Forestburg/Vernon Northside vs. Perrin-Whitt
Newcastle vs. Harold
Gustine vs. Zephyr
Oglesby vs. Bluff Dale
Region 3 & 4
Covington vs. Avalon
Milford vs. Abbott
Ector vs. Oakwood
Trinidad vs. Sulphur Bluff
Coolidge vs. Aquilla
Bynum/Penelope vs. Blum
Avery vs. Neches
Kennard/Leverett’s Chapel vs. Dodd City
Goodrich vs. Round Top-Carmine
Dime Box vs. Chester
Medina vs. San Perlita
San Isidro vs. Utopia
Richards vs. North Zurich
Fayetteville vs. Hull-Daisetta
D’Hanis/Nordheim vs. Tilden McMullen County
Lasara/Benavides vs. Runge