Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps - December 19, 2025
Follow the action from the third day of the 2025 UIL state championships
ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2025 Texas high school football state championships continue on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Friday features the two Class 4A championship games and the Class 5A Division 1 championship.
This page will be updated throughout the day and include links to our live score updates.
Stephenville (15-0) vs. Kilgore (14-1)
Carthage (15-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (12-3)
Frisco Lone Star (15-0) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (14-1)
