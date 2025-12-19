High School

Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps - December 19, 2025

Follow the action from the third day of the 2025 UIL state championships

Jack Butler

Carthage's Jett Surratt calls a play during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2025 Texas high school football state championships continue on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Friday features the two Class 4A championship games and the Class 5A Division 1 championship.

This page will be updated throughout the day and include links to our live score updates.

Stephenville (15-0) vs. Kilgore (14-1)

Live score updates here.

Carthage (15-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (12-3)

Live score updates here.

Frisco Lone Star (15-0) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (14-1)

