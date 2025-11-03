High School

Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: UIL Class 6A, 5A Round 2 matchups

The area round playoffs will be the first of two games in the UIL playoffs this week

Cody Thorn

El Paso Chapin’s Zoeh Cereceres (11) hits the ball against El Paso Eastlake during a volleyball match Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Eastlake High School.
The second round of the UIL volleyball playoffs will be held Nov. 3-4 at neutral sites.

This will be the first of two games this week, with the regional semifinals date range from Nov. 6-8. 

Here’s the matchup for the area games.

Class 6A Division I

El Paso Eastlake vs. Keller 

Plano East vs. Richardson Lake Highlands 

Midland vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Allen vs. Arlington James Martin 

Wylie vs. Duncanville 

Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Bridgeland 

Rockwall vs. Waxhachie

The Woodlands vs. Cypress Ranch 

Jersey Village vs. Katy Seven Lakes 

Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. Humble Atascocita 

Cy-Fair vs. Fulshear 

Pearland Dawson vs. League City Clear Springs 

Austin Westlake vs. San Antonio Brennan 

Cibolo Steele vs. Weslaco

Austin Lake Travis vs. Helotes O’Connor 

Buda Moe & Gene Johnson vs. Los Fresnos/Edinburg North 

Class 6A Division II 

El Paso Eastwood vs. Justin Northwest 

Flower Mound vs. Richardson JJ Pearce 

El Paso Coronado vs. Southlake Carroll 

Plano West vs. Arlington 

Tyler Legacy vs. DeSoto

The Woodlands College Park vs. Tomball 

North Forney vs. Mesquite Horn 

Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Cypress Woods 

Houston Memorial vs. Katy Tompkins 

Alvin Shadow Creek vs. Houston Clear Lake

Houston Stratford vs. Richmond Foster 

Manvel vs. League City Clear Creek 

Dripping Springs vs. San Antonio Tom C. Clark 

New Braunfels Canyon vs. PSJA 

Austin vs. San Antonio Harlan 

Laredo Alexander vs. Edinburg 

Class 5A Division I 

El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo 

Aledo vs. Fort Worth Paschal, 6:30 p..m., Nov. 4 at Arlington ISD Athletic Complex

El Paso vs. Amarillo Tascosa 

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Burleson Centennial 

McKinney North vs. Frisco Centennial 

North Mesquite vs. Midlothian 

Dallas Highland Park vs. Melissa

Dallas Bryan Adams vs. Lake Belton

College Station vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 

Fort Bend Kempner vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson 

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Beaumont West Brook 

Victoria East vs. Austin Anderson 

Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Seguin 

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Edinburg Vela/Brownsville Lopez 

New Braunfels vs. San Antonio Highlands 

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. McAllen 

Class 5A Division II 

El Paso Burges vs. Lubbock-Cooper 

Grapevine vs. Burleson 

El Paso Del Valle vs. Wylie 

Arygle vs. Joshua 

Prosper Walnut Grove vs.  Frisco Liberty 

Mesquite Poteet vs. Killeen Ellison

Hallsville/Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Wakeland 

Dallas Woodrow Wilson/Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Belton

Montgomery vs. Port Neches-Groves 

Galena Park vs. Georgetown 

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Friendswood 

Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Weiss 

Cedar Park vs. San Antonio Edison 

Gregory-Portland vs. Mission Pioneer 

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Dillard McCollum/San Antonio Burbank

Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Brownsville Pace/McAllen Memorial 

