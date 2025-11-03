Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: UIL Class 6A, 5A Round 2 matchups
The second round of the UIL volleyball playoffs will be held Nov. 3-4 at neutral sites.
This will be the first of two games this week, with the regional semifinals date range from Nov. 6-8.
Here’s the matchup for the area games.
Class 6A Division I
El Paso Eastlake vs. Keller
Plano East vs. Richardson Lake Highlands
Midland vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Allen vs. Arlington James Martin
Wylie vs. Duncanville
Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Bridgeland
Rockwall vs. Waxhachie
The Woodlands vs. Cypress Ranch
Jersey Village vs. Katy Seven Lakes
Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. Humble Atascocita
Cy-Fair vs. Fulshear
Pearland Dawson vs. League City Clear Springs
Austin Westlake vs. San Antonio Brennan
Cibolo Steele vs. Weslaco
Austin Lake Travis vs. Helotes O’Connor
Buda Moe & Gene Johnson vs. Los Fresnos/Edinburg North
Class 6A Division II
El Paso Eastwood vs. Justin Northwest
Flower Mound vs. Richardson JJ Pearce
El Paso Coronado vs. Southlake Carroll
Plano West vs. Arlington
Tyler Legacy vs. DeSoto
The Woodlands College Park vs. Tomball
North Forney vs. Mesquite Horn
Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Cypress Woods
Houston Memorial vs. Katy Tompkins
Alvin Shadow Creek vs. Houston Clear Lake
Houston Stratford vs. Richmond Foster
Manvel vs. League City Clear Creek
Dripping Springs vs. San Antonio Tom C. Clark
New Braunfels Canyon vs. PSJA
Austin vs. San Antonio Harlan
Laredo Alexander vs. Edinburg
Class 5A Division I
El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo
Aledo vs. Fort Worth Paschal, 6:30 p..m., Nov. 4 at Arlington ISD Athletic Complex
El Paso vs. Amarillo Tascosa
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Burleson Centennial
McKinney North vs. Frisco Centennial
North Mesquite vs. Midlothian
Dallas Highland Park vs. Melissa
Dallas Bryan Adams vs. Lake Belton
College Station vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Fort Bend Kempner vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Beaumont West Brook
Victoria East vs. Austin Anderson
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Seguin
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. Edinburg Vela/Brownsville Lopez
New Braunfels vs. San Antonio Highlands
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. McAllen
Class 5A Division II
El Paso Burges vs. Lubbock-Cooper
Grapevine vs. Burleson
El Paso Del Valle vs. Wylie
Arygle vs. Joshua
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Liberty
Mesquite Poteet vs. Killeen Ellison
Hallsville/Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Wakeland
Dallas Woodrow Wilson/Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Belton
Montgomery vs. Port Neches-Groves
Galena Park vs. Georgetown
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Friendswood
Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Cedar Park vs. San Antonio Edison
Gregory-Portland vs. Mission Pioneer
Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Dillard McCollum/San Antonio Burbank
Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Brownsville Pace/McAllen Memorial