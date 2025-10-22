Texas High School Volleyball Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 22, 2025
The No. 1 team in the country in high school volleyball is also the No. 1 team in Texas, as Byron Nelson High School has won over 70 consecutive matches dating back to last year.
The Bobcat have dropped just three sets in winning 35 games this year, as they close out the regular season with Bell on Thursday, October 24.
Cornerstone Christian, an independent within the state, checks in at No. 2 this week in the High School on SI Texas High School Volleyball Top 25 followed by Allen, Argyle and Southlake Carroll rounding out the Top 5.
Bi-District round postseason matches begin later this month in Texas with area, regional semifinals and regional finals leading into the state semifinals. The state championship matches are scheduled for November 20-22 by the University Interscholastic League.
Byron Nelson is the defending Class 6A Division II champion, as North Crowley won the 6A, Division I title last year. Corpus Christi Flour Buff (5A, DI), Frisco Wakeland (5A, DII), Decatur (4A, D1), Wimberley (4A, DII), Bushland (3A, DI, Stockdale (3A, DII), Johnson City (2A, DI) and Crawford (2A, DII) are the other reigning state champions in Texas high school volleyball.
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings from High School on SI for Texas high school volleyball:
High School on SI Texas High School Volleyball Top 25
1. Byron Nelson
Owners of an unbeaten streak dating back to last year, the Bobcat continue to dominate, scoring several sweeps on the courts. Their last defeat came on August 16, 2024 to Highland Park in three sets.
2. Cornerstone Christian
The Warriors wrapped up the regular season earlier in October, finishing 31-4 overall with five straight wins.
3. Allen
Maya Ogbogu, a senior, has recorded over 400 kills for the Eagles this year.
4. Argyle
A perfect 11-0 record in the district has the Eagles soaring up the rankings.
5. Southlake Carroll
Senior Layla Austin has nearly 400 kills, as two other players have over 200 on the year for the Dragons.
6. Mansfield
The Tigers have dropped just one match in 44 appearances on the court this year, which was a sweep at the hands of Aledo. The very next day, they avenged that loss with a sweep of their own.
7. Highland Park
The Scots have not lost since an early September five-set defeat at the hands of Aledo.
8. Prestonwood Christian
As the season winds down, the pressure has intensified, and the Lions have rose to it the challenge, winning a pair of five-setters in the last two weeks.
9. McKinney North
Four different players have over 200 kills to lead a balanced Bulldog attack.
10. Liberty
Jaiden Harris, a senior, is closing in on 500 kills for the year, as she paces the Redhawks.
11. Plano West
12. Flower Mound
13. Tompkins
14. Austin
15. Aledo
16. O’Connor
17. Eastlake
18. Tomball
19. Lake Travis
20. Lovejoy
21. Dawson
22. Round Rock
23. New Braunfels
24. Cypress Ranch
25. Plano