Texas High School WR Offers Verbal Commitment to Nebraska
A Texas high school football prospect in the Class of 2027 has committed to Matt Rhule and Nebraska.
Tay Ellis from Crowley High School gave the Huskers his verbal commitment Monday. He is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ranking as the 38th wide receiver in the Class of 2027 and No. 39 player overall in the state of Texas for high school football.
Ellis currently holds 35 total offers, including from the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
The speedy wide receiver has 54 receptions for 663 yards and eight touchdowns on the year through nine games, averaging over 12 yards per catch and nearly 74 yards per game.
Tay Ellis: 'I'm Coming To Be The Best In Nebraska History'
“I’m coming to be the best (wide receiver) in Nebraska history,” Ellis told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com upon making his announcement.
Ellis noted in an interview with Tom Loy of 247Sports that Nebraska wide receiver coach Daikiel Shorts was a key reason for his decision to commit to the program.
“Our relationship keeps getting stronger every time we talk or link up,” Ellis said. “He keeps it real and just tells me how I’d fit perfectly in their offense and how they see me as a player who can come in and make plays early. We talked a lot about development, not just as a player, but as a person too, and that really meant something to me.”
Crowley WR Has Been Standout Since Freshman Season
During his sophomore season for Crowley, Ellis caught 55 passes for 794 yards with 11 touchdowns. He also was a key offensive weapon as a freshman, hauling in 35 receptions for 719 yards with seven touchdowns.
Along with being a standout on the football field, Ellis also excels in track and field, competing at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and USATF Junior Olympic regionals in 2024. He ran an 11.17 in the 100 and a 23.42 in the 200.
The Eagles are currently 3-6 heading into a matchup with North Crowley this Thursday night. They have dropped three of their last four, but did top Mansfield Legacy back in October, 30-21. Ellis had a big night in that victory, catching 11 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown.
Tay Ellis Joins Ever-Growing Recruiting Class At Nebraska
Ellis joins a recruiting class that includes Tory Pittman III, one of Nebraska high school football’s top players from Omaha Central, Millard South’s Matt Erickson and star quarterback Trae Taylor from Illinois high school football.
Taylor has been using his social media talents to try and continue to add to the recruiting haul for the Huskers, as Ahmad Hudson, a top tight end prospect in Louisana, asked, “should I make it 3/3?” to which Taylor replied, “Is this even a question in fact let’s throw (Amir Brown, Xavier Sabb and Khalil Taylor) into this picture. Now this is a challenge that I am ready to take (on).”