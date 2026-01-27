Same DNA, Different Paths: The Twin Stars Who Saved a Season Just Made a Major Career Decision
Battle-tested and dangerous to boot, hardcore Missouri high school football fans know that the Hatfield brothers from Lee’s Summit are the real McCoys.
A pair of speedy, athletic "Swiss Army knives" who can play a variety of positions, twins Peyton and Preston have tackled life, and football, together. They’ve fallen down and climbed proverbial mountains, celebrated wins and bemoaned losses. On Dec. 6, they reached the summit, leading an improbable "David vs. Goliath" upset of No. 2 Nixa, 41-37, to claim the 2025 MSHSAA Class 6 Show-Me Bowl state championship.
But the biggest challenge of their athletic careers lies ahead, and it must be done separately, and in new, yet similar, shades of black and gold. Peyton, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound standout, committed to Missouri Western State University on Jan. 21. Five days later, his brother Preston committed to the University of Missouri.
From a broken leg to a record-breaking state title
The twins' final season together was defined by resilience. The Tigers’ title hopes appeared in jeopardy during the season opener against Liberty, when Preston—who transitioned to quarterback from running back, though Lee's Summit, akin to Republic, ran the ball most downs—suffered a broken leg in the second quarter.
Without their signal-caller, Lee’s Summit stumbled to an 0-4 start.
Preston returned in Week 8, sparking a 10-game winning streak that would make Missouri history. He finished his shortened, eight-game season with 1,662 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Across five playoff games, he racked up a staggering 1,269 yards and 13 TDs on the ground, breaking his own program record for rushing yards in a game along the way with a 285-yard performance against Lee’s Summit North in districts.
But he saved his best for the state final at Spratt Memorial Stadium, shattering the Show-Me Bowl rushing record, and his own program record again, with 457 yards on 33 carries, finishing the day with 494 total yards.
The performance earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors from both the Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and High School on SI and first-team all-state honors at running back.
Versatility defined: Peyton Hatfield’s all-state impact
While Preston dominated the backfield, Peyton Hatfield served as the team's essential multi-tool player. Peyton amassed 890 all-purpose yards, contributing 333 receiving and 387 rushing yards while acting as a primary threat in the return game.
His special teams prowess—including 200 total return yards—earned him back-to-back first-team all-state honors at returner. Defensively, he added 16 tackles and a pass breakup, proving instrumental in all three phases of the Tigers' championship run.
Familiar Colors, New Uniforms: The Black and Gold Legacy
The move to the next level brings a unique visual irony for the brothers. At Lee’s Summit, Peyton wore No. 1 and Preston wore No. 2 in the Tigers' signature digs. As they head to their respective programs, they will be trading in their high school threads for remarkably similar black and gold collegiate schemes.
The name on the front of the jersey might be different, but at least the wardrobes will still match.
"Same DNA, different path" may be the theme for the next four years, but for the Hatfield twins, the mission remains the same—twinning and winning under two different sets of lights.