Same DNA, Different Paths: The Twin Stars Who Saved a Season Just Made a Major Career Decision

Lee's Summit (@lstigerfootball) senior Preston Hatfield (@Twin2026_) sets a new @MSHSAAOrg Show-Me Bowl record, rushing 33 times for 457 yards (13.8 yds per carry) to lead the Tigers to the Class 6 State title with a 41-37 win over Nixa.



