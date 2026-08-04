Texas School District Adds UIL Wrestling Programs At Two New High Schools

As wrestling continues to grow across Texas, Wichita Falls ISD is joining the movement by launching its first University Interscholastic League wrestling programs for the 2026-27 school year.

According to TexasHomepage.com, the district will introduce boys and girls wrestling teams at its new Memorial High School and Legacy High School, giving student-athletes another varsity sport while expanding extracurricular opportunities.

District officials said the decision follows years of requests from students and parents who wanted wrestling added to the athletic offerings.

Years Of Demand Finally Become Reality

Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said families have long asked for the district to offer wrestling, with some students leaving the district to compete elsewhere.

"Parents were telling us they were having to go to other districts because they offer it," Lee told TexasHomepage.com. "So, now we're finally in a position with our brand-new high schools and our space that we're able to offer wrestling to all of our students at the high school."

"We're very excited to roll that out and to give our students another opportunity and another avenue to be active and to participate in extracurricular activities."

New Facilities Help Clear Longstanding Obstacles

Lee said two major hurdles had previously prevented the district from launching wrestling programs: available space and startup costs.

"One was space and the other was funding because it costs a lot to get the program off the ground with not only the space, but then you have to hire multiple coaches, all the equipment and then the travel," Lee told TexasHomepage.com.

The district's school board approved $182,000 in startup funding for wrestling mats and equipment. According to district officials, the money will come from the maintenance and operations budget without reducing funding for other athletic programs.

Building Opportunities Beyond The Mat

District leaders believe wrestling will benefit not only aspiring wrestlers but also student-athletes who compete in other sports.

"Our parents are excited, the community is excited, and of course our students are," Lee said. "A lot of our coaches tell us that wrestling is like a bedrock foundation sport, that if you participate in wrestling, you're going to be good at football, basketball, track. It just builds really good core muscles, a very disciplined sport."

Lee added that the district looks forward to seeing how wrestling helps students develop both athletically and personally.

Competition is scheduled to begin later during the 2026-27 school year, with officials hoping the addition of wrestling provides new opportunities for students who may not have previously found a place in high school athletics.