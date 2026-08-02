Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (8/2/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 27-31. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Special Note: This week will include players from the state softball tournament only, with the most recent week featuring players from the state baseball tournament.

Rachel Egleseder, Edgewood-Colesburg softball

Egleseder struck out a 1A single-game state record 15 in the opening round. She also had a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts at state.

Kinlie Crow, Southeast Warren softball

Crow was 2-for-3 with six RBI and two runs scored, blasting a home run as Southeast Warren scored 21 runs in the first round.

Sydney Lovrien, Clarksville softball

Lovrien pitched all 15 innings in over 90-degree heat, striking out nine batters. She had six more strikeouts in the state title game, leading the Indians to a second straight title.

Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic softball

Roth blasted two home runs with two doubles, picking up the win inside the circle in the Class 3A state finals. She also had a 3-for-3 game with three RBI and three runs scored at state, and another three-hit game.

Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg softball

In an elimination game, Sanchez hit a walk-off home run, following that up with a three-RBI game ot lead the Raiders to the state finals. She added two more RBI in another elimination game.

Lauren Hagedorn, ADM softball

Hagedorn spun a four-hitter, striking out nine in the state finals. She had another three-hitter with eight strikeouts, driving in four with two home runs.

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest softball

The sophomore led the Wolves to a second straight Class 5A title, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts in the finals. She also had a two-hitter with six strikeouts and a home run earlier in the tournament, struck out 12 in a game and nine in another.

Karter Price, Southeast Polk softball

Price helped the Rams eliminate rival West Des Moines Valley with a three-hit, four-RBI game that included a home run.

Mylie Hatfield, Ankeny Centennial softball

Hatfield drove in five runs in a 12-2 win for the Jaguars over Dowling Catholic at the state tournament.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.