Texas Softball Star Dies at 17 From Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer Hours After Receiving Her Diploma
Angelina Terrazas was, by all accounts, an exceptional young woman — a gifted athlete, devoted daughter and loyal friend with a bright future ahead. More than just a standout softball star at San Antonio Southwest High School, she was a leader who inspired everyone around her.
She was a fighter, and she was tough.
Sadly, her final battle came to an end over the weekend, mere hours after receiving her high school diploma. Terrazas, 17, died Saturday, Nov. 8, from Stage 3 ovarian cancer.
Southwest softball standout played through pain before diagnosis
Nine months earlier, on Feb. 11, 2025, Terrazas was a young woman doing dominant things on the softball field. She had a full scholarship to pitch at Kentucky’s University of the Cumberlands and a big game to get ready for against San Antonio Harlan.
What wasn’t common knowledge, however, was that she was in pain.
Completely unaware of her illness, the junior pitcher and first baseman started in the circle and hit cleanup that day for the Southwest Lady Dragons. She went 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run, four RBIs, scored a run and picked up the win in the circle — pitching a complete game on six hits with eight strikeouts in a 6-2 win.
A week later, on Feb. 18, the pain had worsened — unbeknownst to the coaching staff or many around her — but the right-handed ace again took the ball in Southwest’s first district game against San Antonio Jay and fired a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks in a 7-0 victory on 114 pitches.
Despite joyful emotions, the pain inside her was becoming a hindrance. She stepped away from the field, sought medical care and, within weeks, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Community rallied around No. 11 during cancer fight
The team was devastated by the news but rallied for Terrazas, going 17-7 down the stretch as she underwent treatment.
Despite being dealt a cruel hand and admittedly battling waves of emotion, Terrazas kept a positive attitude.
“This illness has definitely changed my life and will be a difficult battle,” Terrazas posted on X, formerly Twitter, on March 25. “But I am staying positive through it all. I am truly blessed and grateful for all the support and love from the softball community. I am strong through God and will get through this!”
In May, she was named District 28-5A Honorary Pitcher of the Year after posting a 1.77 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings over five appearances. She was a two-time first team all-district selection.
The softball and Southwest communities rallied around No. 11 — her jersey number — including during an April baseball game between Southwest and Southwest Legacy, prompting Terrazas to respond on X, “Forever grateful for such a great community!”
Southwest High to honor Angelina Terrazas with prayer circle
That support continued. On Nov. 1, the Southwest softball team announced a “Prayer Circle and Movie Night” slated for Wednesday, Nov. 12, to support Terrazas in her fight. On Saturday, she was presented with her high school diploma from Southwest.
Hours later, she was gone.
The “Prayer Circle” on Wednesday night at the Southwest softball field is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Nobody knew it at the time, but Angelina’s one-hit shutout on Feb. 18 was the last time she would compete on a softball field. Yet despite the pain, she didn’t flinch. She took the ball like the leader she was, stepped up for her sisters and dominated.
Angelina Terrazas went out as a winner.