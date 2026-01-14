Texas State Championship Coach and Athletic Director Bill Elliott Retires After 33 Years
Bill Elliott, longtime Celina ISD athletic director and head football coach, announced his retirement Wednesday after more than three decades leading the district’s athletics programs.
Elliott had been on paid, non-disciplinary leave since October 2025, following the arrest of his son, Caleb Elliott, a former Moore Middle School teacher and coach, on charges related to child exploitation.
Bill Elliott Reflects on 33-Year Career and Celina Athletics
In a statement to the district, Elliott reflected on his career and the relationships he built with students, staff, and the community.
“Over the past 33 years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to create lasting memories and build meaningful relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I am deeply grateful to Celina ISD for the support and trust extended to me throughout my career, and I wish the district continued success in all its future endeavors,” he said.
Celina ISD thanked Elliott for his leadership and service. Kyle Sheridan will continue to serve as interim athletics director.
Elliott’s tenure included notable achievements on the field. As head football coach, he led Celina High School to a 16-0 record and a Class 4A Division I state championship in 2024, and the team continued to perform strongly during the 2025 season, beginning with an 8-0 record at one point.
In the 2025 season, Celina continued its dominance under Elliott's leadership, outscoring opponents 339-134.
Independent Investigation Clears District Staff
Elliott’s retirement comes amid scrutiny over the district’s handling of allegations against his son. Celina ISD commissioned a third-party investigation led by Giana Ortiz, which included interviews with 39 witnesses.
The review found no evidence that Bill Elliott or any other district employee knew of, ignored, or failed to report prior misconduct. It also found no support for claims involving improper relationships, locker-room cameras, apology letters, or confrontations with staff. The full report is expected to be released to the public later this week.
As he stepped away to take leave, Elliott first addressed parents and community members at a meeting in October, emphasizing that his son alone was responsible for the alleged actions.
“I want you to know how sorry I am, and my family is,” he said. “I understand your anger. I understand your frustration. I get it — it's horrible. There’s one person to blame for all of this. One person that made a bad decision, a bad choice, that is in a dark place. And he will serve the justice that will be served to him.”
Some members of the audience expressed frustration, with one woman saying, "You don't," when Elliott claimed to understand their anger, but Elliott quickly responded, "I do," and maintained that neither he nor the district had any prior knowledge about the alleged happenings that led to his son's arrest.
Legal Cases Continue Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Multiple families have filed lawsuits against Caleb Elliott and Celina ISD, alleging the district should have been aware of warning signs prior to his arrest. The lawsuits claim emotional distress, anxiety, and withdrawal from school activities, seeking more than $1 million in damages. Celina ISD has consistently stated that officials had no prior knowledge of misconduct before Caleb Elliott’s arrest on Oct. 3, 2025.
Moore Middle School Principal Amber Ginn remains on non-disciplinary administrative leave while the district continues its review. State Rep. Jeff Leach has requested that the Texas Attorney General investigate the district’s handling of the case.
District officials expressed gratitude for Elliott’s contributions in a statement and noted that his retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in Celina ISD’s history.