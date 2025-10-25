State Champion Football Coach Placed on Paid Leave Amid Son's Felony Charges
Celina High School head football coach and athletic director Bill Elliott has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues into criminal charges filed against his son, a former district employee accused of secretly recording students.
The district confirmed Friday that Elliott was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave at the recommendation of a third-party investigator. Officials said the decision was made to prevent any possible interference with the ongoing investigation involving his son, Caleb Elliott.
Celina ISD said Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn has also been placed on paid leave for the same reason. Neither Ginn nor Bill Elliott has been accused of wrongdoing.
Arrest Shakes Celina: Former Coach Charged with Invasive Recording and Child Pornography
Caleb Elliott, 26, was arrested earlier this month and charged with invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography. Police allege that while employed as a coach and teacher at Moore Middle School, he took inappropriate recordings of boys in the locker room.
State Rep. Demands Texas AG Investigate Celina ISD's Handling of the Case
The case has drawn widespread attention across North Texas, leading State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, to formally request that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launch an independent investigation into Celina ISD’s handling of the matter.
Bill Elliott, who led Celina to a 16-0 record and a Class 4A Division I state championship last season, addressed parents at a community meeting last week, saying his son was solely responsible for the alleged crimes.
Some in the crowd didn't seem to believe the coach.
"I understand your frustration, I do," Bill Elliott said to the crowd as one member shot back, "No, you don't."
"I promise you," Elliott responded. "It's horrible ... I want justice to be done, and justice will be done.
"There's one person to blame for all of this," Elliott continued, speaking about his son. "One person that made a bad decision, a bad choice, that is in a dark place. And he will serve the justice that will be served to him. He will face the consequences that will come to him. He will. That's the way it will be.
"I'm not here to get him out of that. Nobody is. Not the school district - [not] anybody. He will serve what he has to serve, and justice will prevail."
Amid Scandal, Unbeaten Celina Bobcats Continue Dominating Season
The Bobcats, now 8-0 this season, defeated Paris 56-7 on Thursday and are scheduled to host Nevada Community on Halloween night. Celina has not lost a game since Elliott took over the program in 2024, outscoring opponents 339-134 this season.
The district has not said when Elliott may return to his coaching or athletic director duties.
Explosive Lawsuit Claims Celina ISD Ignored Warning Signs Before Coach's Arrest
According to a lawsuit filed this week in Collin County District Court, Caleb Elliott’s alleged behavior was known to district officials before his arrest. The suit names both Celina ISD and Caleb Elliott as defendants, accusing the district of attempting to cover up misconduct and reassigning him to another school instead of firing him.
The lawsuit claims Caleb Elliott began a relationship with a senior while working as a substitute teacher at Celina High School during the 2022–23 school year, when he also served as an assistant coach for the football team led by his father. Instead of terminating his employment, the district allegedly reassigned him to Moore Middle School in 2023, where the alleged locker room incidents later occurred.
Students' Families Seek Over $1 Million in Damages, Allege Emotional Distress
Families of several students claim the district’s negligence caused emotional distress, anxiety, and withdrawal from school activities. The lawsuit, filed under Chapter 118 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, seeks more than $1 million in damages and demands a jury trial.
Court filings allege that Caleb Elliott used his phone to record nude boys in the locker room and that police later recovered those recordings. He was arrested again after investigators analyzed his phone and found evidence of child pornography. Caleb Elliott has since resigned from his position and surrendered his teaching license.