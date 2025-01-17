Texas Superstar to Represent Dallas Cowboys at Nike Football Showcase
One of the biggest high school football stars in Texas is receiving some bigtime recognition. Starring over the last three years at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Davion Groce has shown just talented he is and has burst onto the scene as one of Texas' biggest rising stars.
And now he will get the chance to fully showcase what he can do in front of a wider audience, earning an invite to Nike's Next Ones event that will be held during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. The one day combine style showcase will give 33 high school football stars the opportunity to not only work on improving their game under the guidance of some prominent figures in football, but separate themselves from all the rest by showing off their skills.
Every NFL team, as well as the NFL Academy in Europe, selects a player to represent them. Finishing his junior year having amassed over 658 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 carries in the backfield, while catching 43 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns, Groce currently is a four star prospect ranked No. 28 in the nation, and has offers from schools such as Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, among many others.
Groce has been a crucial part of Lone Star's team since his first varsity season and has amassed 2,165 rushing yards with 24 touchdowns on 265 carries in the backfield, while catching 98 passes for 1,711 yards and 15 touchdowns so far through his first three seasons, with his most dominant season being his sophomore year. Helping Lone Star become an even bigger force in the Texas high school football scene over the years, he helped the Rangers finish 12-2 in 2024, with the team ending the year ranked at No. 221 in the nation on the High School Football America 300 national rankings.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Groce brings good size to his position and with a physicality that runs through his veins whenever he steps out onto the field, he fits the vision of any interested program. Playing in one of the hardest leagues in Texas, Groce has already shown that he can play at a high level and compete with the best of the best.
Senior year will be an important one for Groce, who will focus on making one final impression before deciding on his college future. But with a natural feel for the game and a talent that makes any opponent focus extra hard on stopping him, his final season in high school could very well be what cements himself as a legend.