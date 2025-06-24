Texas teen indicted over fatal stabbing at high school track meet
Former Frisco Centennial High School student Karmelo Anthony was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury on Tuesday, according to wfaa.com.
Anthony was arrested and charged for murder of Austin Metcalf in April at a track meet at Frisco ISD's Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony claimed self defense.
Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, called Tuesday's indictment "an expected and routine step in the legal process."
"Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial," Howard said. "Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court. It's only in a trial that a jury will hear the full story, one that includes critical facts and context that the grand jury simply didn't get to hear."
Anthony claims he was defending himself when Metcalf told Anthony to leave the Memorial High School tent. He then said, Anthony responded by reaching inside his bag, WFAA previously reported.
"Touch me and see what happens," Anthony told Metcalf, according to a witness.
Metcalf then touched Anthony to tell him to move, and Anthony then stabbed Metcalf, according to witness reports.
Anthony was arrested and later released on bail and has to wear an ankle bracelet.
