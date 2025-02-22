High School

Texas UIL boys high school basketball Area playoff brackets, schedules (2/20/2025 - 02/22/2025)

Updated brackets for all classes, all divisions of the Texas UIL boys area basketball playoffs

Eastlake’s Diego Diaz (2) dribbles the ball during a boys basketball playoff game against Odessa High on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Eastlake High School in El Paso, Texas. Eastlake won, 62-56. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

First-round games will be played Feb. 17-18, with Area play set for Feb. 20-22. Regional semifinal action is slated for Feb. 24-25, Regional finals Feb. 27-Mar. 1 and state semifinals on March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).

TEXAS UIL BOYS BASKETBALL AREA PLAYOFF CLASS 1A-6A BRACKETS

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Booker vs. Wildorado

Gail Borden County vs. Crosbyton

Miami vs. Happy

Lamesa Klondike vs. Turkey Valley

Region 2

Rankin vs. Garden City

Clyde Eula vs. Hamlin

Imperial Buena Vista vs. Water Valley

Westbrook vs. Munday

Region 3

Perrin-Whitt vs. Gilmer Union Hill

May vs. Avalon

Forestburg vs. Avery

Stephenville Huckaby vs. Elkhart Slocum

Region 4

Zephyr vs. Wells

Fayetteville vs. Lasara

Jonesboro vs Brookeland

Richards vs. Tilden McMullen County

Class 1A Division II

Region 1

Follett vs. Texline

Whitharral vs. Lorenzo

McLean vs. Nazareth

Loop vs. Petersburg

Region 2

Balmorhea vs. Mertzon Irion County

Gordon vs. Jayton

Sanderson vs. Robert Lee

Ira vs. Benjamin

Region 3

Bryson vs. Ector

Sidney vs. Bynum

Henrietta Midway vs. Saltillo

Iredell vs. Coolidge

Region 4

Abbott vs. Groveton Centerville

Calvert vs. San Isidro

Oglesby vs. Kennard

Dime Box vs. San Perlita

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

Stinnett West Texas vs. Olton

Plains vs. Big Lake Reagan County

Spearman vs. Abernathy

Ropesville Ropes vs. Forsan

Region 2

Seymour vs. Waco Bosqueville

Muenster vs. Cooper

Cisco vs. Waco Meyer

Alvord vs. Mount Pleasant Harts Bluff

Region 3

Marlin vs. Frankston

Hawkins vs. Hemphill

Corsicana Mildred vs. Normangee

Overton vs. Shelbyville

Class 4

Saratoga West Hardin vs. Thorndale

San Antonio Stacey vs. Port Aransas

Hearne vs. Flatonia

Brackett vs. Santa Maria

Class 2A Division II

Region 1

Gruver vs. Floydada

Whiteface vs. Miles

Quanah vs. New Home

Morton vs. Roscoe

Region 2

Windthorst vs. Lipan

Honey Grove vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins

Albany vs. Graford

Lindsay vs. Clarksville

Region 3

Italy vs. Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill

Alto vs. Gary

Mart vs. Grapeland

Douglass vs. Tenaha

Region 4

Evadale vs. Weimar

Goldthwaite vs. Ben Bolt

Mumford vs. Milano

Junction vs. Agua Dulce

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

Bushland vs. Brownfield

Sweetwater vs. Iowa Park

Shallowater vs. Presidio

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Peaster

Region 2

Whitesboro vs. Pottsboro

Jefferson vs. Malakoff

Ponder vs. Commerce

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Tatum

Region 3

Troy vs. Franklin

Pollok Central vs. Onalaska

Palmer vs. Mexia

Winnie East Chambers vs. Hitchcock

Region 4

Columbus vs. Universal City Randolph

Corpus Christi London vs. Raymondville

Luling vs. Crystal City

Corpus Christi West Oso vs. Rio Hondo

Class 3A Division II

Region 1

Childress vs. Coahoma

Clyde vs. Wichita Falls City View

Slaton vs. Alpine

Blanco vs. Holliday

Region 2

Duncanville Village Tech vs. Paris Chisum

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Edgewood

Paradise vs. Lone Oak

Hooks vs. Grand Saline

Region 3

Keene vs. Buffalo

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. New Waverly

Scurry-Rosser vs. Palestine Westwood

Kountze vs. East Bernard

Region 4

Altair Rice Consolidated vs. San Antonio Cole

Aransas Pass vs. IDEA Quest College Prep

Poth vs. San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks

Taft vs. Lyford

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

San Elizario vs. Seminole

Lubbock Estacado vs. Burkburnett

El Paso Ysleta vs. Amarillo West Plains

San Angelo Lake View vs. Decatur

Region 2

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Kimball

Sulphur Springs vs. Longview Pine Tree

Celina vs. Dallas Carter

Paris vs. Kilgore

Region 3

Bullard vs. Huffman Hargrave

Stafford vs. Waco La Vega

Lufkin Hudson vs. Houston Washington

Rosharon Almeta Crawford vs. Gatesville

Region 4

LBJ Austin vs. Somerset

Freeport Brazosport vs. Hidalgo

San Antonio Davenport vs. Floresville

Bay City vs. La Feria

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Mountain View vs. Pampa

Glen Rose vs. Krum

El Paso Riverside vs. Amarillo Randall

Brock vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain

Region 3

Bridge City vs. Houston Yates

Sealy vs. Lorena

Silsbee vs. Houston Wheatley

Brookshire Royal vs. Waco Connally

Region 4

Lago Vista vs. Pearsall

La Marque vs. Kingsville King

Wimberley vs. Carrizo Springs

Wharton vs. Port Isabel

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Chapin vs. Amarillo

Denton vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights

El Paso vs. Wichita Falls Legacy

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Arlington Mansfield Timberview

Region 2

Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Heritage

Dallas White vs. Red Oak

Lufkin vs. Dallas Highland Park

West Mesquite vs. Belton

Region 3

Huntsville vs. Beaumont West Brook

Houston Spring Woods vs. Georgetown East View

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Beaumont United

Sugar Land Fort Bend Kempner vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Region 4

Leander vs. San Antonio Southwest

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg Vela

Laredo Nixon vs. McAllen

Class 5A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Andress vs. Amarillo Palo Duro

Colleyville Heritage vs. Arlington Seguin

Cantillo vs. Lubbock-Cooper

Argyle vs. Arlington Mansfield Summit

Region 2

Hallsville vs. Frisco Memorial

Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. Waco University

Mt. Pleasant vs. The Colony

Dallas Seagoville vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Brenham vs. Port Arthur Memorial

Richmond Randle vs. Austin Pflugerville County

Montgomery vs. Mt. Belview Barbers Hill

Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. Austin McCallum

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. San Antonio Jefferson

Rio Grande City vs. McAllen Rowe

San Antonio Alamo Heights vs. San Antonio Jay

Corpus Christi Ray vs. McAllen Memorial

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

El Paso Eastlake vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Arlington Martin

Odessa Permian vs. Fort Worth North Crowley

Allen vs. South Grand Prairie

Region 2

Wylie vs. Duncanville

Spring Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Woods

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie

Houston Aldine vs. Houston Cypress Ranch

Region 3

Houston Lamar vs. Katy Seven Lakes

Richmond Fort Bend Travis vs. Humble Atascocita

Bellaire vs. Katy Cinco Ranch

Missouri City Ridge Point vs. Houston Summer Creek

Region 4

Austin Round Rock Westwood vs. San Antonio Johnson

Cibolo Steele vs. Harlingen

Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Brennan

San Antonio East Central vs. Los Fresnos

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

El Paso Eastwood vs. Crowley

Denton Guyer vs. Dallas Jesuit

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll

Little Elm vs. Grand Prairie

Region 2

Wylie East vs. Killeen Shoemaker

The Woodlands College Park vs. Spring Klein Collins

Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite Horn

Willis vs. Cypress Springs

Region 3

Houston Cypress Falls vs. Fulshear Jordan

Richmond Fort Bend Bush vs. Houston King

Houston Stratford vs. Richmond George Ranch

Pearland Shadow Creek vs. Kingwood

Region 4

Round Rock Stony Point vs. San Antonio Sotomayor

Converse Judson vs. Edinburg

Austin Vandegrift vs. San Antonio Harlan

Schertz Clemens vs. Brownsville Hanna

