Texas UIL girls soccer Class 4-6 semifinal scoreboard (4-5-2025)
Two of last year's three state champions will have a chance to add another trophy.
Then, there will four other teams will have a trophy to bring home in the first-ever expanded state championships for girls soccer.
Celina can become the first girls soccer program in UIL history to win four straight state championships. They have won 4A in the last three years and will have a chance to win the first Class 4A Division I title.
Frisco Wakeland, in Class 5A Division II, has won two of the past three 5A titles. The Wolverines will have a chance to win a second straight next week playing Cedar Park.
Other notable semifinal wins included the College Station A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history with a 5-4 win on PK's over Smithson Valley. That was the lone semifinal game that needed PKs to decide a winner.
Class 4A Division I
Semifinals
April 4
Celina 3, Life Waxahachie 0
San Antonio Davenport 3, Salado 2
April 10
Celina vs. San Antonio Davenport 4 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
Semifinals
April 4
Canyon Randall 1, Aubrey 0
Wimberley 4, El Campo 0
April 10
Canyon Randall vs. Wimberley, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Division I
Semifinals
April 4
College Station A&M Consolidation 1, Spring Branch Smithson Valley 1 (A&M wins in PKs, 5-4)
April 5
Colleyville Heritage 4, Midlothian 0
April 11
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Colleyville Heritage, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Semifinals
April 4
Frisco Wakeland 3, Grapevine 0
Cedar Park 4, Barbers Hill 0
April 11
Frisco Wakeland vs. Cedar Park, 11 a.m.
Class 6A Division I
Semifinals
April 4
Coppell 3, The Woodlands 0
Austin Lake Travis 2, Katy Seven Lakes 1
April 12
Coppell vs. Austin Lake Travis, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
Semifinals
April 4
Flower Mound Marcus 2, Forney 0
Houston Stratford 1, Austin Vandegrift 0
April 12
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Houston Stratford, 11 a.m.
