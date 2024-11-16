High School

Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times, scores

Here are all the 2024 Texas high school football playoff brackets as bi-district games kick off

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

North Shore's Kaleb Bailey races past a Westfield defender in a win during the 2023 Texas high school football season. / Photo by Rob August, SBLive

The Texas high school football playoffs kick off this week with bi-district games around the state.

Stick with High School on SI for complete coverage of the 2024 UIL football playoffs.

Here are the Texas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every division:

TEXAS (UIL) FOOTBALL BRACKETS

2024 UIL 2A D1 BRACKET

2024 UIL 2A D2 BRACKET

2024 UIL 3A D1 BRACKET

2024 UIL 3A D2 BRACKET

2024 UIL 4A D1 BRACKET

2024 UIL 4A D2 BRACKET

2024 UIL 5A D1 BRACKET

2024 UIL 5A D2 BRACKET

2024 UIL 6-MAN 1A D1 BRACKET

2024 UIL 6-MAN 1A D2 BRACKET

2024 UIL 6A D1 BRACKET

2024 UIL 6A D2 BRACKET

WATCH TEXAS GAMES LIVE ON THE NFHS NETWORK

Can't make it to a Texas high school football game but still want to watch live? You can watch many of the Texas high school football games on the NFHS Network.

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

