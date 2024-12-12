Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinals, schedule, matchups, game times, scores
The Texas high school football playoffs continued last week with the regional finals around the state, and now it's time for the state semifinals in most divisions.
Here are the Texas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every division:
TEXAS (UIL) FOOTBALL BRACKETS
1A 6-Man Division 1
Final
Whiteface vs. Gordon
Wednesday
December 18
2 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
1A 6-Man Division 2
Final
Jayton vs. Oakwood
Wednesday
December 18
11 a.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
2A Division 1
Semifinals
Stamford vs. Hamilton
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Ram Stadium, Mineral Wells
Joaquin vs. Ganado
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah
2A Division 2
Semifinals
Gruver vs. Muenster
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Fair Park Stadium, Childress
Bremond vs. Shiner
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress
3A Division 1
Semifinals
Paradise vs. Malakoff
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Ford Center, Frisco
Columbus vs. Edna
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Rice Stadium, Houston
3A Division 2
Semifinals
Wall vs. Gunter
Friday
December 13
4 p.m.
Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
Woodville vs. Tidehaven
Thursday
December 12
7 p.m.
Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
4A Division 1
Semifinals
West Plains vs. Celina
Friday
December 13
7:30 p.m.
Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
Kilgore vs. La Vernia
Friday
December 13
7:30 p.m.
Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
4A Division 2
Semifinals
Brock vs. Carthage
Friday
December 13
7 p.m.
McKinney ISD Stadium
La Vega vs. Wimberley
Friday
December 13
7 p.m.
Georgetown ISD Stadium
5A Division 1
Semifinals
Ryan vs. Highland Park
Friday
December 13
7 p.m.
Ford Center, Frisco
Angleton vs. Smithson Valley
Saturday
December 14
2:30 p.m.
McLane Stadium, Waco
5A Division 2
Semifinals
Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff
Friday
December 13
7 p.m.
Ford Stadium, Dallas
Randle vs. Boerne
Friday
December 13
7 p.m.
McLane Stadium, Waco
6A Division 1
Semifinals
North Crowley vs. Duncanville
Saturday
December 14
3 p.m.
Eagle Stadium, Allen
North Shore vs. Westlake
Saturday
December 14
2 p.m.
Legacy Stadium, Katy
6A Division 2
Semifinals
Southlake Carroll vs. Longview
Saturday
December 14
2 p.m.
Ford Stadium, Dallas
Summer Creek vs. Vandegrift
Saturday
December 14
7 p.m.
McLane Stadium, Waco
