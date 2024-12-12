High School

Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinals, schedule, matchups, game times, scores

Here are all the 2024 Texas high school football playoff brackets as the state semifinals kick off

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Kaleb Bailey and North Shore will face Westlake on Saturday.
Kaleb Bailey and North Shore will face Westlake on Saturday. / Photo by Rob August, SBLive

The Texas high school football playoffs continued last week with the regional finals around the state, and now it's time for the state semifinals in most divisions.

Here are the Texas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every division:

TEXAS (UIL) FOOTBALL BRACKETS

1A 6-Man Division 1

Final

Whiteface vs. Gordon

Wednesday

December 18

2 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

1A 6-Man Division 2

Final

Jayton vs. Oakwood

Wednesday

December 18

11 a.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

2A Division 1

Semifinals

Stamford vs. Hamilton

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Ram Stadium, Mineral Wells

Joaquin vs. Ganado

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah

2A Division 2

Semifinals

Gruver vs. Muenster

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Fair Park Stadium, Childress

Bremond vs. Shiner

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress

3A Division 1

Semifinals

Paradise vs. Malakoff

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Ford Center, Frisco

Columbus vs. Edna

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Rice Stadium, Houston

3A Division 2

Semifinals

Wall vs. Gunter

Friday

December 13

4 p.m.

Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

Woodville vs. Tidehaven

Thursday

December 12

7 p.m.

Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney

4A Division 1

Semifinals

West Plains vs. Celina

Friday

December 13

7:30 p.m.

Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

Kilgore vs. La Vernia

Friday

December 13

7:30 p.m.

Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney

4A Division 2

Semifinals

Brock vs. Carthage

Friday

December 13

7 p.m.

McKinney ISD Stadium

La Vega vs. Wimberley

Friday

December 13

7 p.m.

Georgetown ISD Stadium

5A Division 1

Semifinals

Ryan vs. Highland Park

Friday

December 13

7 p.m.

Ford Center, Frisco

Angleton vs. Smithson Valley

Saturday

December 14

2:30 p.m.

McLane Stadium, Waco

5A Division 2

Semifinals

Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff

Friday

December 13

7 p.m.

Ford Stadium, Dallas

Randle vs. Boerne

Friday

December 13

7 p.m.

McLane Stadium, Waco

6A Division 1

Semifinals

North Crowley vs. Duncanville

Saturday

December 14

3 p.m.

Eagle Stadium, Allen

North Shore vs. Westlake

Saturday

December 14

2 p.m.

Legacy Stadium, Katy

6A Division 2

Semifinals

Southlake Carroll vs. Longview

Saturday

December 14

2 p.m.

Ford Stadium, Dallas

Summer Creek vs. Vandegrift

Saturday

December 14

7 p.m.

McLane Stadium, Waco

