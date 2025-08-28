Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - August 28, 2025

High School

Follow all the scores throughout the Lone Star State as the 2025 high school football season kicks off in Texas

It's high school football season in Texas.
It's opening night of the 2025 Texas high school football season, and High School On SI has you covered with all of the in-game updates and final scores for the 106 games scheduled for tonight.

To see live updates and every final score from each Division in Texas, click on the hyperlinks below. In addition, we've highlighted a few games in each classification to follow right here. If you are adventurous, try your hand at our Pick'Em Challenge for the games we have embedded. You can also play the Pick'Em Challenge for any game in the state simply by going to our Texas High School Football Scoreboard page, finding the game you want to play and clicking on it. It's easy and all for fun.

Stick with us throughout the 2025 season for complete coverage of Texas high school football right through the UIL playoffs and state championship games.

Here are today's Texas high school football scores for every division:

6A Division Schedule & Scores

There are 46 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 6A. Here are a few matchups to follow:

5A Division 1 Schedule & Scores

There are 29 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28, involving teams in Texas Division 5A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:

5A Division 2 Schedule & Scores

There are 21 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 5A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:

4A Division 1 Schedule & Scores

There are 17 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 4A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:

4A Division 2 Schedule & Scores

There are 4 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 4A-2.

3A Division 1 Schedule & Scores

There are 6 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 3A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:

3A Division 2 Schedule & Scores

There are 3 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 3A-2.

2A Division 1 Schedule & Scores

There are 8 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 2A-1. Here are a few matchups to follow:

2A Division 2 Schedule & Scores

There are 6 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 2A-2. Here are a few matchups to follow:

1A 6-Man Division 1 Schedule & Scores

There are 9 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 1A 6-Man D1. Here are a few matchups to follow:

1A 6-Man Division 2 Schedule & Scores

There are 12 games scheduled for Thursday, August 28 involving teams in Texas Division 1A 6-Man D2. Here are a few matchups to follow:

