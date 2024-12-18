High School

Texas (UIL) high school football state championships: matchups, schedule, times, scores, 2024 brackets

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Texas high school football state championship games

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Kiante Ingram and North Crowley face Westlake in the Texas high school football 6A Division I state championship game Saturday.
Kiante Ingram and North Crowley face Westlake in the Texas high school football 6A Division I state championship game Saturday. / Photo by Oladipo Awowale (2024)

The Texas high school football playoffs all come down to this — the state championship games.

Here are the Texas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every division:

TEXAS (UIL) FOOTBALL BRACKETS

1A 6-Man Division 1

Final

Whiteface vs. Gordon

Wednesday

December 18

2 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

1A 6-Man Division 2

Final

Jayton vs. Oakwood

Wednesday

December 18

11 a.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

2A Division 1

Final

Stamford vs. Ganado

Thursday

December 19

11 a.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

2A Division 2

Final

Muenster vs. Shiner

Wednesday

December 18

7 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

3A Division 1

Final

Malakoff vs. Columbus

Thursday

December 19

7 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

3A Division 2

Final

Gunter vs. Woodville

Thursday

December 19

3 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

4A Division 1

Final

Celina vs. Kilgore

Friday

December 20

3 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

4A Division 2

Final

Carthage vs. Waco La Vega

Friday

December 20

11 a.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

5A Division 1

Final

Highland Park vs. Smithson Valley

Saturday

December 21

11 a.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

5A Division 2

Final

South Oak Cliff vs. Randle

Friday

December 20

7 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

6A Division 1

Final

North Crowley vs. Westlake

Saturday

December 21

7 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

6A Division 2

Final

Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift

Saturday

December 21

3 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

