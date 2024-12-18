Texas (UIL) high school football state championships: matchups, schedule, times, scores, 2024 brackets
The Texas high school football playoffs all come down to this — the state championship games.
Here are the Texas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every division:
TEXAS (UIL) FOOTBALL BRACKETS
1A 6-Man Division 1
Final
Whiteface vs. Gordon
Wednesday
December 18
2 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
1A 6-Man Division 2
Final
Jayton vs. Oakwood
Wednesday
December 18
11 a.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
2A Division 1
Final
Stamford vs. Ganado
Thursday
December 19
11 a.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
2A Division 2
Final
Muenster vs. Shiner
Wednesday
December 18
7 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
3A Division 1
Final
Malakoff vs. Columbus
Thursday
December 19
7 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
3A Division 2
Final
Gunter vs. Woodville
Thursday
December 19
3 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
4A Division 1
Final
Celina vs. Kilgore
Friday
December 20
3 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
4A Division 2
Final
Carthage vs. Waco La Vega
Friday
December 20
11 a.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
5A Division 1
Final
Highland Park vs. Smithson Valley
Saturday
December 21
11 a.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
5A Division 2
Final
South Oak Cliff vs. Randle
Friday
December 20
7 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
6A Division 1
Final
North Crowley vs. Westlake
Saturday
December 21
7 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
6A Division 2
Final
Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Saturday
December 21
3 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
