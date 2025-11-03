Top 2027 QB Kavian Bryant Makes College Decision
One of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2027 made his college decision over the weekend, as Kavian Bryant announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
Bryant, a junior at Palestine Westwood, is considered a five-star prospect and a top Texas high school football player.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder ranks as the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports and the fifth-ranked player in Texas overall. Bryant held 26 official offers, picking the Red Raiders from a final group that also included Texas, Florida State, Colorado and SMU.
Deion Sanders, Texas, Florida State Were All in Running For Kavian Bryant
Prior to making his official announcement live on CBS Sports, Bryant posted on social media, “Thank you to all the coaches that’s recruited me throughout this process. This truly is a blessing and I’m ready for what’s ahead.”
Bryant told ESPN that Texas Tech “reached out the most” during the recruiting process.
“They came with the best offer and the best opportunity for me to play,” he said. “I just feel like it’s the best fit.”
The Panthers are currently 7-2 ahead of a matchup this Friday with Huntington in the regular season finale. Palestine Westwood won seven in a row before back-to-back losses to Teague and Fairfield.
Kavian Bryant Has Led Palestine Westwood to Two Playoff Appearances
An injury to Bryant can be blamed for the setbacks, as he has missed both of those games with a leg injury. In four games played, Bryant has thrown for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns on 78 of 112 passing with no interceptions, adding 332 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryant broke on the scene as a freshman, leading Palestine Westwood to a 9-3 record and appearance in the second round of the Texas high school football Class 3A D-1 playoffs He threw for 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding 812 yards and nine scores on the ground.
Success continued for Bryant during his sophomore campaign, throwing for 2,442 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing over 82 percent of his attempts. He also ran for 709 yards and 11 more scores, as Palestine Westwood again reached the second round of the playoffs, going 11-1.
Super Athlete Part of Incredible Recruiting Class at Texas Tech
Along with his success on the football field, Bryant is an elite basketball player, following in the footsteps of his father, Kadrian Bryant, who played for Mississippi Valley State for two seasons.
Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire continue to build a strong foundation in Lubbock. Bryant joins a group that includes 2027 recruits Jalen Brewster out of Cedar Hill, K’Adrian Redmond from DeSoto and Antonio Underwood from Houston Westerfield.