Top 2028 Texas RB Micah Rhodes Shocks Recruiting World With Early Commitment
When you know you know.
Nation’s Top 2028 Running Back Makes Early Splash
That’s the sentiment Micah Rhodes the talented running back from Klein Oak High School in the Greater Houston area stated as the main reason he is committing super early as a class of 2028 recruit. As the kid who has been getting offers since eighth grade and is currently ranked as the top running back for the 2028 class by multiple rankings systems sent shockwaves across the nation last night by verbally committing to take his talents to the University of Oklahoma.
Inside the Nightcap Commitment Announcement
Rhodes made his announcement public nationally on the award-winning podcast “Nightcap” with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and NFL legend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, but also found the time give High School on SI some behind the scenes access into what went inside his decision.
“I’ll be committing to the University of Oklahoma and the reason is because coach (DeMarco) Murray believed in me early as I went to camp right before my freshman year and he offered me early and has believed in me ever since,” Rhodes said while talking one-on-one with High School SI. “We have the greatest relationship as he’s like a mentor to me and I feel like that’s somebody I could play under and that’s where I want to go and that’s the coach I want to play for.”
Why Rhodes Chose the Sooners Over Texas and Texas A&M
Rhodes dynamic relationship with Murray allowed Oklahoma to edge out in state rivals Texas and Texas A&M who were also in Rhodes final three.
A Star on the Rise at Klein Oak
After a spectacular freshman season where he ran for 934 yards, 10 touchdowns and was named District Newcomer of the Year in one of the toughest districts in the biggest classification in Texas, Rhodes proved again this fall that he’s the real deal after racking up 172 carries for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns despite missing one regular season game due to injury. With his college commitment behind him, Rhodes now shifts his focus to become an ever better running back while trying to help bring along so more talent to the Sonner bandwagon.
“My mindset now is to stay focus while keeping the main thing the main thing along with staying healthy and maintaining what I’ve built,” Rhodes said. “Leading my team to the playoffs is something I got to do as it was a big goal for me, and I didn’t reach that this year, and I have to do something about it. Next year I want to rush for 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns and get in the playoffs and make a deep run.
Also, I want OU fans to know even though its three years away when I get there I’m going to change the program and that I’m coming to work hard because I’m a dog who will earn his spot and score a lot of touchdowns.