Two Texas Schools Hire New Head Football Coaches

Two high schools in Texas have appointed new head football coaches this week.

Announcement of new HS football coaches in the Lone Star State

Press Pass Sports reported that Matt Medley will take over the program at Hereford Independent School District, while Brenton Whitaker will lead the team at Clarendon Independent School District. Medley and Whitaker will also serve as athletic directors for their respective schools.

A new face for the Whitefaces

Medley will enter his first head coaching job. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Medina Valley for five seasons, which is part of his 19 seasons as a coach.

“For me, Hereford has always seemed like a town that truly cares about athletics and has those types of hard working kids that love to compete,” Medley said via Press Pass Sports. “They have a strong desire to be successful and the administration is very supportive, and does the best they can to get things done. The reputation at Hereford is they have guys and girls that do things the right way and that drew me in. I'm looking forward to coaching kids like that.”

Broncos bring on coach with experience leading a program

Whitaker’s position at Clarendon is his second stint as a head coach. He was also at the helm of the North Lamar football program for three years.

Last season, Whitaker was an assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Borger. Whitaker, who has 14 years of coaching experience, was also the offensive coordinator at Pittsburg.

“I am fired up,” Whitaker said via Press Pass Sports. “I wasn’t expecting to be looking for a job, but sometimes unexpected changes happen. My family and I can’t wait to be at Clarendon. The history at the school is tremendous and when I went for my interview, I was able to get a look at some of the athletes lifting and saw what we had going forward. It impressed me, and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Hereford and Clarendon look to improve with new coaches

In the 2025 season, Hereford went 2-8 and Clarendon compiled a 2-9 record.

Before the Broncos went 0-10 in the 2024 season, they had a 10-4 record in 2023. For the Whitefaces, they had an 8-4 mark in 2024.

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