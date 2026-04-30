The Bronxville football team (Section I) in New York put together a 2025 season of epic proportions.

The Broncos went 12-0, but their final game of the season was in the New York State Class C championship game against Chenango Forks (Section IV), a state title juggernaut. The Blue Devils have captured seven state championship crowns in program history.

But Forks was pitted against a high-powered Bronxville squad, who ultimately came away with a 42-25 win to secure its second state title in school history.

Now, the Broncos are geared for another run as they unveil their 2026 schedule.

Bronxville kicks things off with its home opener on September 3 against Averill Park (Section II). The Warriors, who went 8-3 last season, lost 47-7 to Glens Falls in the Section II Class B title game.

On September 10, the Broncos will go up against Albertus Magnus (5-4 in 2025) at home. Bronxville currently doesn’t have a game scheduled for September 19, which could become a bye week.

Then, on September 26, Bronxville hits the road to face Dobbs Ferry (7-3 in 2025). Last season, the Broncos defeated the Eagles, 56-6, in the Section I Class C title game.

Bronxville will then host Valhalla (4-5 in 2025) in its homecoming game on October 3. Last season, the Broncos won 54-21 over the Vikings.

On October 10, Bronxville will travel to Tuckahoe (10-2 in 2025) to take on the Tigers. The Broncos beat the Tigers, 48-21, last year.

Tuckahoe reached the Class D state championship game, but lost 42-31 to Tioga (Section IV), another state championship power that secured its fifth title in program history.

The Broncos will return home on October 17 and face Pleasantville on Senior Day. The Panthers finished with a 4-4 record last year.

Bronxville will cap its regular season with an away game against Haldane on October 24. The Blue Devils went 6-3 and made it to the Section I Class D title before losing 42-0 to Tuckahoe.

The Section I playoffs will begin during Halloween weekend and run until the middle of November.

2026 Bronxville Broncos Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Averill Park (Section II)

Week 2 – vs. Albertus Magnus

Week 3 – TBD

Week 4 – at Dobbs Ferry

Week 5 – vs. Valhalla

Week 6 – at Tuckahoe

Week 7 – vs. Pleasantville

Week 8 – at Haldane

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