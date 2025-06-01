High School

UIL announces 2025 Texas Softball Championships Class 1A-6A all-tournament teams

Find out which outstanding Texas softball players were named to the 2025 UIL Texas all-tournament squads

Levi Payton

Calallen’s Kayden Trevino bats during the Class 4A division I UIL State Championship game on May 30, 2025, at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Calallen’s Kayden Trevino bats during the Class 4A division I UIL State Championship game on May 30, 2025, at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the 2025 season has officially come to a close for softball teams across Texas, it's time for postseason awards.

Over the weekend the UIL announced its 2025 all-tournament teams. Unlike previous seasons, there are a few more names added in 2025, as this was the first year of the UIL going to split divisions in Class 2A-6A.

Class 1A is still a singular class, thus it only has one team. Divisions I and II each have a team represented for each class this year.

In breaking down the state champions, Jonesboro won Class 1A, followed by champions Ganado (2A D1), Sundown (2A DII), Grandview (3A DI), Coahoma (3A DII), Corpus Christi Calallen (4A DI), Robinson (4A DII), Melissa (5A DI), Montgomery Lake Creek (5A DII), Waco Midway (6A DI) and Humble Kingwood (6A DII).

Class 1A

Championship game MVP

Ella Gustin, soph., Jonesboro

P – Ally Thorman, soph., Jonesboro

C – Elisabeth Lundquist, soph., Brookeland

1B – Kyleigh Walker, sr., Jonesboro

2B – Lynlee Deats, soph., Jonesboro

3B – Carlee Justice, sr., Brookeland

SS – Julie Henderson, sr., Jonesboro

OF – Cierra Justice, sr., Brookeland

OF – Landri McFarlin, fr., Jonesboro

UTIL – Peyton Miller, fr., Hermleigh

Class 2A Division I

Championship game MVP

Kyla Stancik, jr., Ganado

P – Kyleigh Benton, sr., Riesel

C – Lauren Summers, jr., Riesel

1B – Paisley Hajovsky, soph., Ganado

2B – Faith Palacios, sr., Ganado

3B – Raelynn Pena, soph., Ganado

SS – Landri Pick, sr., Riesel

OF – Jordyn Bundick, soph., Ganado

OF – Millee Summers, fr., Riesel

OF – Addison Cope, soph., Riesel

UTIL – Madi Weempe, sr., Ganado

Class 2A Division II

Championship game MVP

Araceli Ibarra, jr., Sundown

P – Destiny Garza, soph., Sundown

C – Kailey Boedeker, sr., Shiner

1B – Brynlee Berend, jr., Muenster

2B – Nayleen Morin, jr., Sundown

3B – Reagan Fluitt, soph., Shiner

SS – Emry Jourden, jr., Sundown

OF – Camry Jourden, jr., Sundown

OF – Jo Caka, sr., Shiner

OF – Kloe Polasek, jr., Shiner

UTIL – Alanah Logan, sr., Malakoff Cross Roads

Class 3A Division I

Championship game MVP

Madi Doty, jr., Grandview

P – Avery Howerton, jr., Whitesboro

C – Kenna Collins, fr., Grandview

1B – KJ Hubbard, soph., Grandview

2B – Reagan Downs, jr., Whitesboro

3B – Tylar Olsen, sr., Whitesboro

SS – Jaley James, sr., Grandview

OF – Jacie Barnes, jr., Iowa Park

OF – Sydney Mann, jr., Grandview

OF – Kat Gordy, sr., Grandview

UTIL – Brady Gallaway, sr., Whitesboro

Class 3A Division II

Championship game MVP

Hannah Wells, sr., Coahoma

P – Taylor Akin, soph., Lexington

C – Mia Clemmer, jr., Coahoma

1B – Aubrie Mathews, sr., Lexington

2B – Blakely Rodgers, fr., Coahoma

3B – Teal Brockenbush, jr., Lexington

SS – Nevaeh Kerby, sr., Coahoma

OF – Maya Bell, sr., Lexington

OF – Addi Hart, jr., Coahoma

OF – Baylor Wright, sr., Coahoma

UTIL – Bri Fowler, sr., Sadler S&S Consolidated

Class 4A Division I

Championship game MVP

Braelyn Bailey, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

P – Jordyn Thibodeaux, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

C – Audryna Almarez, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

1B – Noemi Ortiz, soph., Andrews

2B – Kaylie Lopez, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

3B – Ryanna Guevara, sr., Andrews

SS – Brookelynn Meador, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen

OF – Kristin Leal, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

OF – Kayden Trevino, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen

OF – Lauren Cordova, soph., Andrews

UTIL – Brookelyn Taylor, sr., Liberty

Class 4A Division 2

Championship game MVP

Raelynn Van Zee, jr., Robinson

P – Mya Cherry, sr., Aubrey

C – Isabella Mathis, jr., Robinson

1B – Judah Van Rijn, sr., Aubrey

2B – Lexi Rosillo, jr., Robinson

3B – Brenleigh Robinson, jr., Robinson

SS – Kaygen Marshall, sr., Robinson

OF – Addison Wiliams, jr., Robinson

OF – Reese Tate, jr., Robinson

OF – Sophia Mulhern, jr., Aubrey

UTIL – Molly Reid, sr., Aubrey

Class 5A Division I

Championship game MVP

Eloisa Maes, soph., Melissa

P – Hailey Nutter, sr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

C – Zoey Hood, soph., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

1B – Izzy Gonzales, soph., Melissa

2B – Aybrie Corona, soph., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

3B – Kennedy Bradley, jr., Melissa

SS – Caigan Crabtree, sr., Melissa

OF – Finlee Williams, soph., Melissa

OF – AshLynn Cooper, jr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

OF – Paisley Needham, sr., Melissa

UTIL – Macie Bryant, soph., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Class 5A Division II

Championship game MVP

Sara Wiggins, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

P – Lindsey Dubberly, sr., Hallsville

C – Maci Nowack, soph., Montgomery Lake Creek

1B – Chesney Davis, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek

2B – Laney Galloway, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

3B – Ella Baird, fr., Hallsville

SS – Annelise Torres, soph., Montgomery Lake Creek

OF – Gracee Brewer, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

OF – Madalyn Davis, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

OF – Miranda Orso, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek

UTIL – Hope Miles, sr., Hallsville

Class 6A Division I

Championship game MVP

Peyton Philipp, soph., Waco Midway

P – Jenna Hashaw, sr., League City Clear Springs

C – Lillian Davis, soph., Waco Midway

1B – Isabella Hernandez, sr., San Antonio East Central

2B – Amaya Locke, jr., Waco Midway

3B – Lanee Brown, sr., Waco Midway

SS – Kallei Alvarado, soph., Waco Midway

OF – Alana Strever, jr., League City Clear Springs

OF – Brynley Colianni, fr., League City Clear Springs

OF – Harper Haas, sr., Waco Midway

UTIL – Elisa Garcia, fr., League City Clear Springs

Class 6A Division II

Championship game MVP

Hunter Quentel, soph., Humble Kingwood

P – Cailey Slade, sr., Forney

C – Mia Gagliardi, sr., Humble Kingwood

1B – Kendall Yates, soph., Humble Kingwood

2B – Leilani Garcia, sr., Humble Kingwood

3B – Domiana English, soph., Forney

SS – Addyson Sheppard, sr., Humble Kingwood

OF – Abella Mata, sr., Humble Kingwood

OF – Maddy Dickey, sr., Forney

OF – Briana Williams, sr., Denton Guyer

UTIL – Ryann Harris, fr., Forney

More stories from High School on SI -Texas:

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Texas