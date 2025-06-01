UIL announces 2025 Texas Softball Championships Class 1A-6A all-tournament teams
Now that the 2025 season has officially come to a close for softball teams across Texas, it's time for postseason awards.
Over the weekend the UIL announced its 2025 all-tournament teams. Unlike previous seasons, there are a few more names added in 2025, as this was the first year of the UIL going to split divisions in Class 2A-6A.
Class 1A is still a singular class, thus it only has one team. Divisions I and II each have a team represented for each class this year.
In breaking down the state champions, Jonesboro won Class 1A, followed by champions Ganado (2A D1), Sundown (2A DII), Grandview (3A DI), Coahoma (3A DII), Corpus Christi Calallen (4A DI), Robinson (4A DII), Melissa (5A DI), Montgomery Lake Creek (5A DII), Waco Midway (6A DI) and Humble Kingwood (6A DII).
Class 1A
Championship game MVP
Ella Gustin, soph., Jonesboro
P – Ally Thorman, soph., Jonesboro
C – Elisabeth Lundquist, soph., Brookeland
1B – Kyleigh Walker, sr., Jonesboro
2B – Lynlee Deats, soph., Jonesboro
3B – Carlee Justice, sr., Brookeland
SS – Julie Henderson, sr., Jonesboro
OF – Cierra Justice, sr., Brookeland
OF – Landri McFarlin, fr., Jonesboro
UTIL – Peyton Miller, fr., Hermleigh
Class 2A Division I
Championship game MVP
Kyla Stancik, jr., Ganado
P – Kyleigh Benton, sr., Riesel
C – Lauren Summers, jr., Riesel
1B – Paisley Hajovsky, soph., Ganado
2B – Faith Palacios, sr., Ganado
3B – Raelynn Pena, soph., Ganado
SS – Landri Pick, sr., Riesel
OF – Jordyn Bundick, soph., Ganado
OF – Millee Summers, fr., Riesel
OF – Addison Cope, soph., Riesel
UTIL – Madi Weempe, sr., Ganado
Class 2A Division II
Championship game MVP
Araceli Ibarra, jr., Sundown
P – Destiny Garza, soph., Sundown
C – Kailey Boedeker, sr., Shiner
1B – Brynlee Berend, jr., Muenster
2B – Nayleen Morin, jr., Sundown
3B – Reagan Fluitt, soph., Shiner
SS – Emry Jourden, jr., Sundown
OF – Camry Jourden, jr., Sundown
OF – Jo Caka, sr., Shiner
OF – Kloe Polasek, jr., Shiner
UTIL – Alanah Logan, sr., Malakoff Cross Roads
Class 3A Division I
Championship game MVP
Madi Doty, jr., Grandview
P – Avery Howerton, jr., Whitesboro
C – Kenna Collins, fr., Grandview
1B – KJ Hubbard, soph., Grandview
2B – Reagan Downs, jr., Whitesboro
3B – Tylar Olsen, sr., Whitesboro
SS – Jaley James, sr., Grandview
OF – Jacie Barnes, jr., Iowa Park
OF – Sydney Mann, jr., Grandview
OF – Kat Gordy, sr., Grandview
UTIL – Brady Gallaway, sr., Whitesboro
Class 3A Division II
Championship game MVP
Hannah Wells, sr., Coahoma
P – Taylor Akin, soph., Lexington
C – Mia Clemmer, jr., Coahoma
1B – Aubrie Mathews, sr., Lexington
2B – Blakely Rodgers, fr., Coahoma
3B – Teal Brockenbush, jr., Lexington
SS – Nevaeh Kerby, sr., Coahoma
OF – Maya Bell, sr., Lexington
OF – Addi Hart, jr., Coahoma
OF – Baylor Wright, sr., Coahoma
UTIL – Bri Fowler, sr., Sadler S&S Consolidated
Class 4A Division I
Championship game MVP
Braelyn Bailey, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
P – Jordyn Thibodeaux, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
C – Audryna Almarez, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
1B – Noemi Ortiz, soph., Andrews
2B – Kaylie Lopez, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
3B – Ryanna Guevara, sr., Andrews
SS – Brookelynn Meador, sr., Corpus Christi Calallen
OF – Kristin Leal, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
OF – Kayden Trevino, jr., Corpus Christi Calallen
OF – Lauren Cordova, soph., Andrews
UTIL – Brookelyn Taylor, sr., Liberty
Class 4A Division 2
Championship game MVP
Raelynn Van Zee, jr., Robinson
P – Mya Cherry, sr., Aubrey
C – Isabella Mathis, jr., Robinson
1B – Judah Van Rijn, sr., Aubrey
2B – Lexi Rosillo, jr., Robinson
3B – Brenleigh Robinson, jr., Robinson
SS – Kaygen Marshall, sr., Robinson
OF – Addison Wiliams, jr., Robinson
OF – Reese Tate, jr., Robinson
OF – Sophia Mulhern, jr., Aubrey
UTIL – Molly Reid, sr., Aubrey
Class 5A Division I
Championship game MVP
Eloisa Maes, soph., Melissa
P – Hailey Nutter, sr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
C – Zoey Hood, soph., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
1B – Izzy Gonzales, soph., Melissa
2B – Aybrie Corona, soph., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
3B – Kennedy Bradley, jr., Melissa
SS – Caigan Crabtree, sr., Melissa
OF – Finlee Williams, soph., Melissa
OF – AshLynn Cooper, jr., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
OF – Paisley Needham, sr., Melissa
UTIL – Macie Bryant, soph., Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Class 5A Division II
Championship game MVP
Sara Wiggins, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
P – Lindsey Dubberly, sr., Hallsville
C – Maci Nowack, soph., Montgomery Lake Creek
1B – Chesney Davis, sr., Montgomery Lake Creek
2B – Laney Galloway, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
3B – Ella Baird, fr., Hallsville
SS – Annelise Torres, soph., Montgomery Lake Creek
OF – Gracee Brewer, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
OF – Madalyn Davis, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
OF – Miranda Orso, jr., Montgomery Lake Creek
UTIL – Hope Miles, sr., Hallsville
Class 6A Division I
Championship game MVP
Peyton Philipp, soph., Waco Midway
P – Jenna Hashaw, sr., League City Clear Springs
C – Lillian Davis, soph., Waco Midway
1B – Isabella Hernandez, sr., San Antonio East Central
2B – Amaya Locke, jr., Waco Midway
3B – Lanee Brown, sr., Waco Midway
SS – Kallei Alvarado, soph., Waco Midway
OF – Alana Strever, jr., League City Clear Springs
OF – Brynley Colianni, fr., League City Clear Springs
OF – Harper Haas, sr., Waco Midway
UTIL – Elisa Garcia, fr., League City Clear Springs
Class 6A Division II
Championship game MVP
Hunter Quentel, soph., Humble Kingwood
P – Cailey Slade, sr., Forney
C – Mia Gagliardi, sr., Humble Kingwood
1B – Kendall Yates, soph., Humble Kingwood
2B – Leilani Garcia, sr., Humble Kingwood
3B – Domiana English, soph., Forney
SS – Addyson Sheppard, sr., Humble Kingwood
OF – Abella Mata, sr., Humble Kingwood
OF – Maddy Dickey, sr., Forney
OF – Briana Williams, sr., Denton Guyer
UTIL – Ryann Harris, fr., Forney