UIL basketball all-state: Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) announces Class 4A-6A boys teams
Some of the best high school boys basketball in the country resides in Texas, and 60 of the top performers in 2024-2025 have been named all-state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Four of the nation's top 25 boys basketball teams on ESPN's latest SCNext 25 rankings reside in the Lone Star State - No. 10 Dynamic Prep, No. 20 Duncanville, No. 21 San Antonio Brennan and No. 23 Allen.
Three of those schools - Duncanville, Brennan and Allen - are part of UIL, meaning those players are eligible for this list. Dynamic Prep is not affiliated with the UIL.
Breaking from tradition, Texas split each class into two divisions this season, so Class 4A-6A had six individual team state champions. The winner in Class 4A Division I was Dallas Kimball, who defeated Houston Washington 71-48 to win the title. Lubbock Estacado and LBJ Austin also reached the state semifinals.
The 4A-II winner was Kennedale, who bested Houston Wheatley 69-65 in the title game, while Krum and La Marque also reached the semis.
Beaumont West Brook won the Class 5A-I championship, besting runner-up North Richland Hills Birdville 63-57. West Brook beat Frisco Memorial and Birdville took down Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the semis.
Mansfield Summit, Killeen Ellison, Fort Bend Marshall and San Antonio Alamo Heights reached the state semifinals in 5A-II, with Mansfield Summit downing Fort Bend Marshall 54-47 in the state title game.
A successful run to the 6A-I state championship is what got Duncanville into ESPN’s final top 25. They beat Allen 77-74 in the semifinals before edging Bellaire 54-52 in the final. Bellaire got there with a semifinal win over San Antonio Brennan.
Not to be outdone by the fellas in 6A-1, the 6A-II state title game was just as electric. In that one, Denton Guyer scraped by with a 48-47 win over Fulshear Jordan. Guyer defeated The Woodlands College Park and Jordan defeated San Antonio Harlan in the semis.
2025 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL boys Class 4A-6A all-state
Class 4A
Matthew Bingham – Huffman
Javen Colbert – Decatur
Tayesen Combs – Canyon Randall
Jaylon Dean-Vines – Kimball
Brian Dorgbetor – Krum
Paul Gumbert-Mendoza – Wimberley
Monta Hilliard – La Vega
Skylar Holt – Stafford
Jasiya Johnson – LaMarque
Samuel Johnson – Washington
Jacoby Lovings – Kennedale
Sabien McGraw – Panther Creek
Calvin Murphy III – Yates
Hunter Nelms – Sanger
Xavier Rendon – Pearsall
Quinton Sanders – Wheatley
Moses Stephenson – Lubbock Estacado
Azaiah Thompson – Ysleta
Marri Wesley – Kimball
Shakur Wilbon – Lubbock Estacado
Class 5A
Henry Beckett – Highland Park
Trent Bowers – Birdville
Ryder Bradley – Leander
Austin Brown – Lufkin
Sawyer Dotson – Birdville
Elijah Garrett – Beaumont West Brook
Austin Goosby – Melissa
Aston Greene – Beaumont United
Jayden Leverett – El Paso Chapin
Cameron Lomax – Frisco Heritage
Eian Lowe – FB Marshall
Temayne Martin – San Antonio Southwest
Jojo McIver – Killeen Ellison
Kevin Sargeant – FB Marshall
Terry Satcher Jr. – Beaumont West Brook
Ethan Sheats – Denton
Dakari Spear – The Colony
Billy White III – CC Veterans Memorial
Jonathan Williams – Mansfield Timberview
Shawn Williams – Gregory-Portland
Class 6A
Aiden Buckmon – College Park
Uziah Buntyn – Stony Point
Michael Collins – Shadow Creek
Camden Cowgill – Brennan
Kayden Edwards – Duncanville
Kingston Flemings – Brennan
DJ Hall – Plano East
Shelton Henderson – Bellaire
Jaden Holt – Katy Jordan
Desmeon Jones – Lancaster
Jordan Lowery – Denton Guyer
Adrian Mathis – Lake Travis
D’Anthony Moore – Shoemaker
Ezenwa Nwakamma – Lake Ridge
Tent Pane – Allen
Patton Pinkins – Wolfforth Frenship
Jayden Ramnanan – Marcus
Silas Rodriguez – Denton Guyer
Isaiah Santos – Seven Lakes
Jack Seiders - Westlake
