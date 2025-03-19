High School

UIL basketball all-state: Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) announces Class 4A-6A boys teams

Bellaire's Shelton Henderson has been named UIL Class 6A boys basketball all-state for the 2024-2025 season.
Some of the best high school boys basketball in the country resides in Texas, and 60 of the top performers in 2024-2025 have been named all-state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Four of the nation's top 25 boys basketball teams on ESPN's latest SCNext 25 rankings reside in the Lone Star State - No. 10 Dynamic Prep, No. 20 Duncanville, No. 21 San Antonio Brennan and No. 23 Allen.

Three of those schools - Duncanville, Brennan and Allen - are part of UIL, meaning those players are eligible for this list. Dynamic Prep is not affiliated with the UIL.

Breaking from tradition, Texas split each class into two divisions this season, so Class 4A-6A had six individual team state champions. The winner in Class 4A Division I was Dallas Kimball, who defeated Houston Washington 71-48 to win the title. Lubbock Estacado and LBJ Austin also reached the state semifinals.

The 4A-II winner was Kennedale, who bested Houston Wheatley 69-65 in the title game, while Krum and La Marque also reached the semis.

Beaumont West Brook won the Class 5A-I championship, besting runner-up North Richland Hills Birdville 63-57. West Brook beat Frisco Memorial and Birdville took down Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the semis.

Mansfield Summit, Killeen Ellison, Fort Bend Marshall and San Antonio Alamo Heights reached the state semifinals in 5A-II, with Mansfield Summit downing Fort Bend Marshall 54-47 in the state title game.

A successful run to the 6A-I state championship is what got Duncanville into ESPN’s final top 25. They beat Allen 77-74 in the semifinals before edging Bellaire 54-52 in the final. Bellaire got there with a semifinal win over San Antonio Brennan.

Not to be outdone by the fellas in 6A-1, the 6A-II state title game was just as electric. In that one, Denton Guyer scraped by with a 48-47 win over Fulshear Jordan. Guyer defeated The Woodlands College Park and Jordan defeated San Antonio Harlan in the semis.

2025 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) UIL boys Class 4A-6A all-state

Class 4A

Matthew Bingham – Huffman

Javen Colbert – Decatur

Tayesen Combs – Canyon Randall

Jaylon Dean-Vines – Kimball

Brian Dorgbetor – Krum

Paul Gumbert-Mendoza – Wimberley

Monta Hilliard – La Vega

Skylar Holt – Stafford

Jasiya Johnson – LaMarque

Samuel Johnson – Washington

Jacoby Lovings – Kennedale

Sabien McGraw – Panther Creek

Calvin Murphy III – Yates

Hunter Nelms – Sanger

Xavier Rendon – Pearsall

Quinton Sanders – Wheatley

Moses Stephenson – Lubbock Estacado

Azaiah Thompson – Ysleta

Marri Wesley – Kimball

Shakur Wilbon – Lubbock Estacado

Class 5A

Henry Beckett – Highland Park

Trent Bowers – Birdville

Ryder Bradley – Leander

Austin Brown – Lufkin

Sawyer Dotson – Birdville

Elijah Garrett – Beaumont West Brook

Austin Goosby – Melissa

Aston Greene – Beaumont United

Jayden Leverett – El Paso Chapin

Cameron Lomax – Frisco Heritage

Eian Lowe – FB Marshall

Temayne Martin – San Antonio Southwest

Jojo McIver – Killeen Ellison

Kevin Sargeant – FB Marshall

Terry Satcher Jr. – Beaumont West Brook

Ethan Sheats – Denton

Dakari Spear – The Colony

Billy White III – CC Veterans Memorial

Jonathan Williams – Mansfield Timberview

Shawn Williams – Gregory-Portland

Class 6A

Aiden Buckmon – College Park

Uziah Buntyn – Stony Point

Michael Collins – Shadow Creek

Camden Cowgill – Brennan

Kayden Edwards – Duncanville

Kingston Flemings – Brennan

DJ Hall – Plano East

Shelton Henderson – Bellaire

Jaden Holt – Katy Jordan

Desmeon Jones – Lancaster

Jordan Lowery – Denton Guyer

Adrian Mathis – Lake Travis

D’Anthony Moore – Shoemaker

Ezenwa Nwakamma – Lake Ridge

Tent Pane – Allen

Patton Pinkins – Wolfforth Frenship

Jayden Ramnanan – Marcus

Silas Rodriguez – Denton Guyer

Isaiah Santos – Seven Lakes

Jack Seiders - Westlake

