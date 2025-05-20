High School

UIL Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A state semifinal matchups, brackets

Multiple defending state champions remain alive as we reach the Texas Class 4A-6A state softball semifinal round

Ingleside takes on Robinson in the UIL Texas Class 4A Division II state semifinals this week.
We're down to the final 12 teams in Class 4A-6A brackets of the UIL Texas Softball State Championships.

With 2025 being the first year that Texas state softball playoffs are split into two divisions (Division 1 and Division 2), there will be four state champions crowned from these final 12 teams.

Defending Class 4A state champion Corpus Christi Calallen (31-5) is alive in Class 4A Division 1 and will take on Liberty (28-6) in one semifinal, while Andrews (35-7) takes on Sulphur Springs (29-7) in the other. The Class 4A Division 2 semis feature Snyder (27-8) taking on Aubrey (31-3), while Robinson ( ) takes on Ingleside ( ).

Melissa, defending 5A champs, survived a scare last week after losing for the first time since 2024 in a 2-0 shutout to Lake Belton in the first game of their 3-game series in the regional finals, but bounced back with blowout wins in the final two games and will take on Aledo (30-3) for a trip to the finals in 5A Division 1. The other 5AD1 semifinal features Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-3) taking on Spring Branch Smithson Valley (26-3).

Grapevine (24-11) will take on Hallsville (34-4-1) in one 5A D2 semifinal, with Montgomery Lake Creek (34-0) taking on Leander Rouse (21-9-1) in the other.

In Class 6A, Flower Mound (24-7-1) takes on Waco Midway (29-2) and League City Clear Springs (25-7) faces San Antonio East Central (21-11) in Division 1, while Denton Guyer (32-4) faces Forney (32-1-1) and Kingwood (31-4-1) will take on Dripping Springs (31-9-1).

All semifinal games are slated to be completed by May 24, weather permitting. Also be sure to check out the Class 1A-3A matchups and brackets.

Brackets are located at the bottom of the page.

Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A state semifinal matchups, brackets

Class 4A Division 1

Andrews vs. Sulphur Springs

Liberty vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Class 4A Division 2

Snyder vs. Aubrey

Robinson vs. Ingleside

Class 5A Division 1

Aledo vs. Melissa

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley

Class 5A Division 2

Grapevine vs. Hallsville

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Leander Rouse

Class 6A Division 1

Flower Mound vs. Waco Midway

League City Clear Springs vs. San Antonio East Central

Class 6A Division 2

Denton Guyer vs. Forney

Kingwood vs. Dripping Springs

Texas UIL Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships brackets

Class 4A Division I

Class 4A Division II

Class 5A Division I

Class 5A Division II

Class 6A Division I

Class 6A Division II

