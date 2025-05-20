Texas high school state softball: UIL Texas Class 1A-3A semifinals matchups, brackets
The Texas high school softball season for Classes 3A-1A is down to the final four.
Only one series victory separates these teams from packing up to earn a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin from May 29-31. The state semifinals will be at a neutral site, compared to being in Austin in past years due to the expansion of classes.
Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024.
FINAL: Texas high school state softball: UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 1A
1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets
Semifinals
May 24
Hermleigh vs. Jonesboro
Brookeland vs. Leakey (1-game series)
Class 2A Division I
2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Semifinals
May 20
Corrigan-Camden vs. Ganado
May 24
Clarendon vs. Riesel
Class 2A Division II
2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Semifinals
May 22
Sundown vs. Muenster
May 24
Malakoff Cross Roads vs. Shiner
Class 3A Division 1
3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Semifinals
May 21
Iowa Park vs. Whitesboro
May 24
Grandview vs. Bishop
Class 3A Division II
3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Semifinals
May 22
Lexington vs. Jourdanton
May 23
Coahoma vs. S&S Consolidated
More stories from High School On SI Texas:
USA Volleyball announces U.S. Girls U19 National team roster
Arizona State Sun Devils continue Texas pipeline with newest commitment
Back-to-back Texas state champion Gordon Longhorns' athletic facilities destroyed by suspected violent tornado