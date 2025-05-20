High School

Texas high school state softball: UIL Texas Class 1A-3A semifinals matchups, brackets

Check out for updated high school softball scores, series updates and brackets from the semifinals

Cody Thorn

Bushland faces Iowa Park in the Region I-3A Division II state softball semifinals, Saturday, May 10, 2025, at First United Park in Woodrow.
Bushland faces Iowa Park in the Region I-3A Division II state softball semifinals, Saturday, May 10, 2025, at First United Park in Woodrow. / Annie Rice/For the Globe News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas high school softball season for Classes 3A-1A is down to the final four. 

Only one series victory separates these teams from packing up to earn a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin from May 29-31. The state semifinals will be at a neutral site, compared to being in Austin in past years due to the expansion of classes.

Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024. 

FINAL: Texas high school state softball: UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional finals scoreboard, brackets, updates

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 1A

1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets

Semifinals 

May 24

Hermleigh vs. Jonesboro

Brookeland vs. Leakey (1-game series)

Class 2A Division I 

2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Semifinals

May 20

Corrigan-Camden vs. Ganado

May 24

Clarendon vs. Riesel

Class 2A Division II

2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Semifinals 

May 22

Sundown vs. Muenster

May 24

Malakoff Cross Roads vs. Shiner

Class 3A Division 1

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Semifinals 

May 21

Iowa Park vs. Whitesboro

May 24

Grandview vs. Bishop

Class 3A Division II 

3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Semifinals 

May 22

Lexington vs. Jourdanton

May 23

Coahoma vs. S&S Consolidated

Published
