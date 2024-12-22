High School

Vandegrift takes down Southlake Carroll to win Texas 6A Division 2 high school football championship (video/photos)

Brendan Fournier rushes for game-high 160 yards and scores two touchdowns in Vipers' 24-17 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Vandegrift coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 6A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium.
Vandegrift coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 6A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brendan Fournier rushed for a game-high 160 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Vandegrift past Southlake Carroll 24-17 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state championship game on Saturday afternoon in front of 26,247 at AT&T Stadium.

Quarterback Miles Teodecki completed 14-of-17 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns - including a 84-yard scoring connection with receiver George Farley in the first quarter. Teodecki threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Fournier in the second quarter

Farley finished with four receptions for a team-high 134 yards for the Vipers (15-1).

Southlake Carroll quarterback Angelo Renda completed 27-of-38 passes for a game-high 351 yards and two touchdowns - one to receiver Brody Knowles covering 9 yards in the first quarter and another one to Brock Brody for 23-yards in the third quarter.

Brody had 13 catches for a game-high 178 yards and Knowles finished with six receptions for 75 yards.

1. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Running back Brendan Fournier carries during the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

2. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Receiver Brock Boyd of Southlake Carroll signals first down after making a catch during the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

3. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Quarterback Miles Teodecki of Vandegrift looks to pass during the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

4. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Receiver Brody Knowles of Southlake Carroll scores on a touchdown catch during the first quarter of the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

5. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll
Receiver Jack Rudberg of Vandegrift makes a leaping catch over a Southlake Carroll defender during the Texas 6A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

6. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Quarterback Angelo Renda of Southlake Carroll passes during the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

7. Texas 6A Division 2 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Southlake Carroll vs. Vandegrift
Receiver Brody Knowles of Southlake Carroll is taken down by three Vandegrift defenders during the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays
