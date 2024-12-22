Vandegrift takes down Southlake Carroll to win Texas 6A Division 2 high school football championship (video/photos)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brendan Fournier rushed for a game-high 160 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Vandegrift past Southlake Carroll 24-17 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state championship game on Saturday afternoon in front of 26,247 at AT&T Stadium.
Quarterback Miles Teodecki completed 14-of-17 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns - including a 84-yard scoring connection with receiver George Farley in the first quarter. Teodecki threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Fournier in the second quarter
Farley finished with four receptions for a team-high 134 yards for the Vipers (15-1).
Southlake Carroll quarterback Angelo Renda completed 27-of-38 passes for a game-high 351 yards and two touchdowns - one to receiver Brody Knowles covering 9 yards in the first quarter and another one to Brock Brody for 23-yards in the third quarter.
Brody had 13 catches for a game-high 178 yards and Knowles finished with six receptions for 75 yards.