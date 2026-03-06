Vote: Texas High School Wrestling Boys Wrestler of the Year

The Texas High School Wrestling season is over and we look back at some of the accomplishments during the 2025-26 season.

We compiled a list of top wrestlers in the Lone Star State, both at the public and private levels. We will allow you, the reader, to decide who you felt had the best season. The poll will stay open until 11:59 p.m., PST, on March 15. We limited the number of finalists to no more than two finalists.

After that, we will do a story to announcer winner and the top 5 finishers.

Without further ado, our list:

Charles Alvarez III, Midlothian

The sophomore has now won two titles in a row for the Panthers. He’s 79-1 and is on track to have a chance to be a 4-timer.

Brodie Bedford, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School

The senior won state championships at the Texas Prep State meet for the third year in a row and then finished with a third straight TAPPS title. He went 17-3 in high school competition, but was 17-5 competing in college meets under ‘unattached.’

Aiden “Cash” Cooley, Allen

The Missouri signee went to the finals for the third time and became a repeat state champion for the Eagles. He was undefeated this year against Texas wrestlers and was 48-1 overall.

Vinny Ferrari, Melissa

He was one of four freshmen to win state titles between Class 5A and 6A. He won the 132-pound crown for the Cardinals, who also won the team state title for the first time. Ferrari went 31-3 this year.

Grant Hay, Houston St. Thomas Catholic

The junior went 40-7 this year and won the Texas Prep State championships and the TAPPS state championship. He helped the Eagles win the TAPPS state title.

Logan Milsaps, The Woodlands College Park

He had perhaps the weirdest state finals, winning by disqualification, but still repeated as a champion. However, he was a steady presence in the lineup all year for the Cavaliers and went 38-3.

Roman Nino, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll

Nino won a state championship after losing in the finals last year. He went 52-0 and became the first 190-pounder in 5A to go undefeated during the season.

Hector Ortiz, El Paso Eastwood

Probably the top wrestler from West Texas this year. The junior won the Class 6A 106-pound title and was 42-1 this year. He’s won a title after taking second place last year.

Dylan Ota, Southlake Carroll

He became the first 3-time state champion when he won at 113 pounds. Ota won his two previous titles at 106 pounds. He finished 42-2 this season, winning his last 19 matches.

Bryce Palmer, Spring Branch Smithson Valley

The senior capped off an undefeated season with a title in Class 5A 157 pounds, going 27-0. In fact, he was undefeated last year when he won at 150 pounds.

Sean Perez, Humble

Going into the finals with an undefeated record didn’t provide much pressure for the junior. He won the 190-pound finals to go 52-0. He was the first 190-pounder in 6A to finish a season undefeated and is the Wildcats’ first boys state champion as well.

Nathan Reilly, Cedar Park

The junior posted a 49-2 record and won his third straight Class 5A title. He only lost two Class 6A wrestlers — including a state champion. He’s the 22nd 3-time state champion in UIL history, but there have been only six 4-timers.

Jared Remington, League City Clear Creek

After falling in the finals last year, Remington made the most of his last match. The senior won the 175-pound title this year and it became a historic win for a few reasons. He went 46-0 — the first-ever 6A 175 champion to go undefeated — and he was also the Wildcats’ first-ever state champion.

Cayden Rios, Allen

The junior made the finals for the third year in a row and for the second time, he took first. The 138-pounder posted a 42-6 mark this year and helped Allen win the team title.

Jackson Shipley, Dripping Springs

Shipley ended his career as a two-time state champion, winning 113 pounds last year and taking first at 120 this year. The senior went 47-1 and avenged his only loss with a win in the semifinals.

Keagan Sieracki, Southlake Carroll

The George Mason signee won his second title in three tries. Sieracki went 41-3 and his way to the title included beating an undefeated wrestler in the semifinals.

Asher Wheatley, Dallas Bishop Lynch

The senior, an all-district football player for the Friars, was the top heavyweight at the private school level. He won the 285-pound bracket at Texas Prep State and TAPPS.

TC Wills, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School

After starting high school at College Station and being a UIL state qualifier, he moved to DFW and now has won back-to-back TAPPS and Texas Prep State titles for the Saints.

Chase Yancey, Azle

The senior won the Class 5A 144-pound title and was 56-1 this year, the most ever in the weight class in a single season. He was also named the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association Class 5A wrestler of the year.

Tyler Yancey, Azle

Chase’s little brother, a sophomore, went 57-1 and won his first state title. His 57 wins were the most in a single-season at 138 pounds in 5A history.