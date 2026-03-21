Vote: Texas High School Wrestling Girls Wrestler of the Year

The Texas High School Wrestling season is over and we look back at some of the accomplishments during the 2025-26 season.

We compiled a list of top wrestlers in the Lone Star State, both at the public and private levels. We will allow you, the reader, to decide who you felt had the best season. The poll will stay open until 11:59 p.m., PST, on April.4

We limited the number of finalists to no more than two finalists.

We will do a story to announcer winner and the top 5 finishers. Without further ado, our list, in alphabetical order:

Blake Baker, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal

After taking fourth last year in UIL at Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus, she transferred to a private school in Fort Worth. She ended up winning the Texas Prep State title for the Saints.

Genevieve Bellino, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll

Bellino was perfect this year, winning the Class 5A 120-pound title with a 53-0 record. She was a state champion last year as well.

Emily Beltran, Katy

The senior took home a second straight title for the Tigers and in the process posted a 49-0 record this year. Dating back to last year, she won her last 97 matches.

Rubie Chavez, San Elizario

In a bracket of 16 with 7 returning all-staters, the junior rose to the top. She was 36-0 this year and became the first girls state champion from San Elizario. She is also the first-ever 5A 145-pounder that went undefeated in a season.

Hailey Delgado, El Paso Eastwood

An elite world-level wrestler, Delgado has now won 97 in a row to start her high school career with a pair of titles. She won the Class 6A 110-pound crown this year and didn’t give up a point at state.

Marli Denmark, Trophy Club Byron Nelson

She needed less than a minute to win the state championship for the Bobcats. She went 44-3 this year and all of her losses were to fellow state champions.

Riley Drennan, McKinney

She became the school’s first-ever finalist and later the first-ever champion by winning the Class 6A 125-pound title, a 10-9 win. She was 27-1 this year and the one loss? That was redeemed in the finals.

Saniah Ebron, Killeen Harker Heights

The junior moved from taking 5th last year to being the Class 6A 235-pound champion. She went 38-2 this season for the Knights.

Malia Griffin, Melissa

The Cardinals got another championship performance from junior. She posted a 40-1 mark the year and won the Class 5A 125-pound title.

Claire Guydon, The Woodlands

Another year and another state title for the Highlanders. This time, it was junior who went 49-2 this year. She won the Class 6A 155-pound with a 16-1 tech fall.

Camille Harris, Frisco Memorial

She battled a shoulder injury all season but she ended the year as the Class 5A 190-pound champion. She had a tough bracket after taking third at regionals, but concluded the year with a 45-6 mark.

Noah Kovach, Azle

The junior repeated as the Class 5A 100-pound champion and finished 44-1 this year. She now owns two of the top five all-time winning percentage by season in the 100-pound class.

Wema Latkari, Flower Mound

Flower Mound didn’t have a state champion ever but ended up with 2 in this Class 6A finals. She won the 190-pound bracket and was 54-0 this year.

Ava Milliner, Killeen Chaparral

The senior missed last year due to injury but bounced back and won a repeat championship of sorts after winning a title in 2024. She was 31-1 this season and will wrestle at Western Colorado next year.

Jordyn Parker, Frisco Centennial

After being a runner-up twice, the senior broke through and won a title in the Class 5A 140-pound crown. She went 35-2 this season with two losses to a Class 6A champion.

Camille Rainey, Arlington James Martin

Like Milliner, she was a repeat champion in terms of competition after missing the 2024 season with an ACL injury. She won her second title and was 32-3 this year and avenged two of those losses in the postseason.

Jubilee Rendon, El Paso Franklin

She won the 100-pound 6A title and was 55-1 this year. She won the title twice and broke the UIL record for most wins in a season and most pins in a tournament in this weight class.

Landri Von Gonten, The Woodlands College Park

Next year she will be aiming for a historic 4-peat. She won No. 3 this year in Class 6A 135 pounds and went 42-1 this season.

Aisha Williams Bautista, jr., Flower Mound

The junior had the most wins of any state championship year, going 64-1. She won the Class 6A 170 pound bracket and needed only 38 seconds to end the title match.

Zaylyn Woods, Azle

The freshman made an immediate impact by winning the Class 5A 130-pound title for the Hornets. She was 49-0 this season.