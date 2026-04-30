Defending Two-Time Texas High School Baseball State Champions Barred From Postseason

The two-time defending University Interscholastic League (UIL) Texas high school baseball state champions have been barred from making history.

Grapevine High School was looking to become the first Texas high school baseball team since 1988 to win a third consecutive title. However, that will not happen due to the use of an ineligible player.

The UIL confirmed in a report by The Dallas Morning News that the school broke UIL Constitution and Contest Rules.

“On April 29, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD self-reported the participation of an ineligible Grapevine High School player during the 2025-26 baseball season,” the statement read. “Per the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, the minimum penalty is forfeiture of all games in which the player participated. As a result, Grapevine High School has withdrawn from the UIL state baseball playoffs.”

The Mustangs were scheduled for a best-of-three bi-district round series vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail in the Class 5A Division II tournament on Wednesday. Grapevine won the District 6-5A championship last year.

Grapevine Was a Top Contender to Win Again

Grapevine went 28-3 overall this past season and was ranked fifth in the initial High School On SI National High School Baseball Rankings earlier this year. They scored 252 runs, averaging eight runs per game, while opponents scored just 71.

The Mustangs won their last 17 games overall, recording nine shutouts during that streak. Their last defeat came on March 6, a14-12 loss to Sulpher.

With Grapevine being removed, this caused multiple changes to the pairings, including the decision to add Denton Ryan.

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Poolville Joins Grapevine in Self-Reporting, Exit From UIL Playoffs

A day after Grapevine’s decision was made public, a second Texas high school baseball team self-reported and been barred from the postseason.

Poolville High School announced via social media that they, too, have used an ineligible player and will be removed from the UIL playoffs.

“Earlier this week, Poolville ISD became aware of a potential eligibility issue concerning a student-athlete on the Monarch varsity baseball team,” school superintendent Chris Pennington said. “Upon an immediate internal review, we discovered an oversight that resulted in a student participating in district games while technically ineligible under UIL guidelines.”

School Official: 'Devastating' News For Players Of Poolville

Pennington added, “To our student-athletes and their families: My heart is heavy for the young men on this team,” saying, “It is devastating to see these efforts erased by a filing error, and for that, I offer my most sincere apologies.”

Poolville was scheduled to compete in the Class 2A postseason after going 11-5 overall while winning the District 13-2A championship.