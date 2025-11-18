Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Nov. 17, 2025
Week 12, the first week of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas and the North Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 6-8
Voting remains open until Monday, Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week's post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congrats to last week's winner, Lincoln Schleif from Dallas First Baptist. He got 53.04% of the more than 25,000 votes cast.
Despite playing only one half, the junior posted 7 catches on 7 targets for 190 yards and scored times in a 52-14 win against Muenster Sacred Heart.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Demarcus Belton, Alvarado
The Indians hammered Fort Worth Amon Carter-Riverside on Thursday. Belton accounted for 6 touchdowns in the win, sparked by 4 receiving scores on 5 catches and 227 yards. He also ran 3 times for 28 yards and scored twice.
Judd Connally, Glen Rose
The Tigers’ quarterback threw 5 touchdowns and ran for another in a 48-34 win against Mineral Wells on Thursday. His 315 yards were the most this season for the sophomore.
Zaiden Crain, Prosper Walnut Grove
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver had 6 catches for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-21 victory against Arlington Juan Seguin on Thursday. On defense, he added 5 tackles and broke up 4 passes.
Dameon Crowe, Richardson
The Texas State pledge hauled in four catches for 124 yards and scored times in a 35-7 win over Haltom City. The 31 yards per catch was his best of any game this season.
Jayson Gibson, North Richland Hills Richland
The 3-star recruit had 11 carries and found the end zone 5 times in a 77-43 win over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt on Thursday. Gibson had 146 yards, averaging 13.2 yards per tote.
Quin Henigan, Denton Billy Ryan
The senior quarterback threw two early touchdowns and finished with 4 overall to help the Raiders pick up a 59-7 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail on Thursday. He was 14-for-18 passing for 370 yards.
Brett Holloway, Melissa
In a 41-10 win against Colleyville Heritage, the senior accounted for more than 400 yards of offense. He threw for 215 yards and a TD, while running for 232 yards and another touchdown.
Legend Howell, DeSoto
The Eagles keep rolling, winning 63-3 against Copperas Cove in the bi-district game. The quarterback completed 12 of 14 passes for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2 quarters of play.
Andre Ibanez, Ennis
The senior scored his first two touchdowns of the season in a 70-35 win over Dallas Woodrow Wilson. Ibanez had 4 catches for 110 yards in the victory.
Trot Jordan, Stephenville
The Yellow Jackets opened the postseason with a 56-7 win over Pecos. The junior quarterback completed 13 of 17 passes for 196 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Jacoby LaCook, Leonard
The dual-threat quarterback accounted for nearly 500 yards in a 40-14 win Friday against Scurry-Rosser. The Harding pledge ran 23 times for 205 yards and 4 touchdowns, while passing for 280 yards and 1 touchdown.
Jon Anthony Lardizabal, Springtown
The Porcupines opened the postseason with a 55-0 win over Lake Worth on Thursday. The senior running back accounted for 4 touchdowns on only 9 carries. He ran for 156 yards, his fourth time this year going over 100 yards in a game.
Cayson Maupin, Sunnyvale
The junior quarterback accounted for 6 touchdowns in a 49-41 win over Van Alstyne on Thursday. He was 15 of 19 passing for 276 and 3 scores. On the ground, he had 13 totes for 102 yards and 3 more touchdowns.
Rhys Ragan, Decatur
The sophomore was nearly perfect, passing the ball on Thursday in a 63-14 win against Fort Worth Castleberry. He was 16 for 18 passing for 272 yards and 5 touchdowns to help the Eagles advance.
Jayden Shaw, Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar
The Vikings came up short against Dallas Jesuit, 65-41, but Shaw did all he could. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 459 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Torrin Teague, Dallas South Oak Cliff
The usual run-first Golden Bears got a big game from a wide receiver in a 49-18 win on Thursday. He had four catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns vs. Crandall.
Ja’Prei Wafer, Allen
The senior linebacker, a 3-star recruit, had 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble to help the Eagles secure a 22-15 win against Lewisville.
Zack Williams, Dallas Bishop Lynch
The freshman, with 7 Division I offers already, had a big game in a 35-34 win over San Antonio Central Catholic. He had 11 catches for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Friars.
