Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 20, 2025

Week 8 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and North Texas.
The previous winner was Prosper Neal from Rockwall-Heath. He won with 62.5% of the votes.
During a high-scoring win against North Forney, 56-55, the junior threw a touchdown pass to Carter Zahm that forged a tie, before a PAT won it in OT. Neal threw for 266 yards and 4 TDs and ran for 55 yards and 1 score.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Parker Almanza, Trophy Club Byron Nelson
The Baylor pledge threw for a season-high 6 TDs and 361 yards. Also finished with 61 yards and a TD on the ground in a 48-26 win against Haslet V.R. Eaton.
Damarion Boozer, Dallas David W. Carter
In a Saturday matinee game, the senior had 26 carries for 187 and scored 6 touchdowns in a 50-43 win over Dallas Justin F. Kimball High School.
Kaedyn Cobbs, Denton John H. Guyer
The two-way starter scored 3 times and finished with 23 carries for 245 yards in a 52-21 win for Guyer against Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus on Thursday.
Sukora Cooper, Dallas Oak Life Cliff
The freshman continues to put up big numbers, the latest a 42-35 win over Dallas James Madison on Thursday. He ran 22 times for 211 yards for 3 TDs and completed 12-for-27 passes for 210 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Jeremiah Dauod, Allen
The senior accounted for 5 touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Plano West on Friday. He was 12-for-16 passing for 236 yards and 4 scors and ran for another for the Eagles.
Ben Ebeke, Dallas W.T. White
The senior went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season with a 5-TD, 278-yard effort on Thursday. The Longhorns beat Dallas Sunset, 51-7.
Davian Groce, Frisco Lone Star
Agent 0 had 5 catches for 129 yards and 4 TDs to help the Rangers blast Sherman, 49-3, on Friday.
Jaxson Haire, Sulphur Springs
The senior entered Week 8 with 4 TDs on the season. In a 38-35 win against Paris, he ran 37 times for 204 yards and 5 TDs.
JT Harris, Euless Trinity
The Texas State pledge averaged 18 yards a carry in a 55-37 win against Keller on Friday. He had 15 carries for 270 yards and 4 TDs, part of the Trojans’ offensive attack that ran for 585 yards.
Jayden Hernandez, Richardson
The 6-foot target made the most of his three catches, finishing with 131 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 64-4 win over Richardson JJ Pearce on Friday in the Mimosa Bowl.
Trustin Holland, Fort Worth North Side
The Steeers beat Fort Worth Poly Tech, 54-26, on Friday. The senior ran 19 times for 226 yards and 4 TDs and also threw a touchdown.
Kiante Ingram, Fort Worth North Crowley
The Panthers throttled Weatherford, 70-7, on Friday. The junior had 10 carries for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns for North Crowley.
Carson James, Fort Worth Arlington Heights
The junior running back set new high marks in a 60-34 win over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt. He ran for 249 yards on 35 carries and 5 touchdowns — all season superlatives for the Yellowjackets.
Matias Leon, Dallas Bishop Lynch
In a 55-3 win over Fort Worth Nolan on Friday, the senior completed 18 of 23 passes for 423 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Malaki Lockhart, Keller Fossil Ridge
Fossil Ridge came up short in OT on Friday, 49-42 against Denton. The quarterback was 27-for-33 for 284 yards and 3 scores. He carried the ball 19 times for 103 yards and 3 more touchdowns.
Terrance Lopez, Denton
The Broncos won a high-scoring contest against Keller Fossil Ridge, 49-42 in OT. Lopez had 64 yards rushing and a TD, while completing 82% of his passes for 265 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Logan Lucero, Dallas Parish Episcopal
The freshman completed 11 of 16 passing attempts for 332 yards and 5 TDs. That helped his squad knock off defending state champion Argyle Liberty Christian, 56-28.
Jude Miles, Sunnyvale
The senior defensive tackle had 13 tackles and 4 tackles for loss as Sunnyvale beat Kemp, 77-0, on Friday.
Cam Newton, Prosper Walnut Grove
His touchdown run with 56 seconds helped cap a 21-point fourth quarter in a 45-38 win against Anna. Newton ran the ball 43 times for 141 yards and 4 TDs. He also added 11 catches for 105 yards.
Javian Osborne, Forney
The Notre Dame pledge ran for 204 yards on 33 carries and scored 4 times to help the Jackrabbits beat Rockwall, 48-47, on Friday.
Isaiah Quinones, Saginaw
The nickelback had 8 tackles and his one interception was returned for a touchdown in a 41-38 win against Fort Worth F.L. Paschal on Thursday.
Austin Reeves, Granbury
The Pirates came up short against North Richland Hills Richland, 63-40, on Friday. The 6-foot-4 senior completed 26 of 43 passes for 353 yards and 6 touchdowns in the game.
Vudrico Roberson, Haltom
Haltom picked up a 45-38 win against Arlington James Martin and Roberson accounted for 6 of the TDs in the victory. He ran 23 times for 158 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had two catches and both went for TDs, finishing with 107 yards on the ground. He also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Gmanii Smith, Arlington Juan Seguin
In a shootout loss to Colleyville Heritage on Friday, 42-41, the Washburn pledge had 11 catches for 266 and 5 TDs — catching every TD pass Chevy Andrews threw.
D.J. Stanley, Dallas Christian
The senior ran for a season-high 5 TDs to help the Chargers post a 62-7 win over Dallas Shelton. He had 185 yards on only 9 carries.
Tyson Sullivan, Glen Rose
The senior posted his third straight game of 100 yards or more on the ground, in a 56-14 win against Hillsboro. He had 14 carries for 125 yards and a season-high 4 touchdowns.
Ahmari Washington, Carrollton Creekview
On Thursday, the senior had 3 catches for 158 yards and scored twice in a 59-7 win against Dallas Adams. On Saturday, he took a visit to the North Texas game.
Bodey Weaver, Colleyville Heritage
The UTEP pledge had a 6-TD game in the Panthers’ 42-41 win over Arlington Juan Seguin on Friday. Weaver ran 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. In the air, he was 20-for-33 for 275 and 5 TDs.
