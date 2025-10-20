Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (10/20/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 16-18. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 26, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Trent Bell, so., Cedar Ridge
Bell tallied five total tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in a 37-24 loss to Vista Ridge.
2. Eltroy Bolden, jr., Southwest Legacy
Bolden had three total tackles and a late interception that sealed a 17-7 rivalry win over Southwest.
3. Julian Cervera, jr., Jefferson
Cervera returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a 34-14 victory over Highlands.
4. Tennison Dean, sr., Georgetown
Dean recorded two sacks as the Georgetown defense smothered rival East View, 31-8.
5. Robbie Ladd, sr., Southlake Carroll
Ladd tallied 11 total tackles (three for loss) in a 57-7 rout of Northwest.
6. Logan Lange, sr., Haltom
Lange had 13 total tackles, two quarterback hurries, an interception and a forced fumble in a 45-38 win over Martin.
7. Teddy Lofgren, jr., Lake Travis
Lofgren’s late interception set up a game-winning touchdown run by Vann Hopping as Lake Travis edged Dripping Springs, 14-7.
8. Kaden McCarty, jr., Cypress Falls
McCarty set a new Cypress Falls single-game school record with five sacks in a 38-0 shutout of Jersey Village.
9. Wylie Nichols, jr., Westlake
Nichols had an interception and a blocked punt in a 30-7 victory over Austin Bowie.
10. Kaleb Phifer, jr., Arlington Bowie
Phifer led the way with 15 total tackles in a 21-14 win over Arlington.
11. Brandon Sanchez, jr., J.M. Hanks
Sanchez intercepted two passes and finished with four total tackles in a 48-6 victory over El Paso.
12. Daniel Scarabino, sr., Cinco Ranch
Scarabino notched 11 total tackles (two for loss) as Cinco Ranch edged Tompkins, 35-28.
13. Luis Sosa, jr., Highland Park
Sosa dominated with five tackles for loss and four sacks in a 38-20 win over Sunray.
14. Jayden Starks, sr., Abilene
Starks had a 26-yard fumble return touchdown and fell on a fumble in the end zone for another score in Abilene’s 73-0 rout of Lubbock.
15. Josh Wheatfall, so., Tivy
Wheatfall picked off two passes — returning one to the end zone — and recorded four total tackles and a pass breakup in a 63-14 victory over McCollum.
16. Cortland Witkoff, sr., Hebron
Witkoff tallied three tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 40-13 win over Little Elm.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
